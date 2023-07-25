Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may face a four-game suspension during the upcoming season as part of a negotiated resolution with the NCAA. The resolution is not yet final and needs approval from the NCAA Committee on Infractions, a process that could take several days or weeks.

Michigan Would be missing Harbaugh for the following games: Week 1: Vs East Carolina

Week 2: Vs UNLV

Week 3: Vs Bowling Green

Recruiting Violations for the Michigan Football Staff

The suspension stems from an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations involving Harbaugh and his staff at Michigan. The NCAA enforcement staff alleged that Harbaugh made false statements during his initial meeting with investigators regarding the recruiting violations. Harbaugh maintained that he did not intentionally deceive investigators but rather did not recall the events when he first spoke with them.

A previous staff member, former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who now serves as the defensive coordinator for John Harbaugh at the Baltimore Ravens, is expected to receive a one-year show-cause penalty. Show-cause penalties can hinder coaches’ prospects of landing jobs in college athletics.

Additionally, two current Michigan assistants, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and tight ends coach Grant Newsome, are also expected to face sanctions.

Michigan Staffers Lied to NCAA Investigators

The NCAA views lying to investigators as a Level I violation, the most serious on its scale, which could result in a six-game suspension and significant recruiting restrictions. In contrast, the violations Michigan was cited for were classified as Level II, which generally carry minor punishments.

The negotiations between the NCAA and Harbaugh were initially strained as both parties held firm on their positions. However, the recent resolution signals that Harbaugh may have acknowledged some form of dishonesty, a significant concession from the NCAA’s perspective.

Despite the off-field controversy, Harbaugh is set to return for his ninth season at Michigan. Last season, the Wolverines achieved a successful 13-win campaign, winning the Big Ten and defeating Ohio State for the second consecutive year. However, their journey in the College Football Playoff was halted by a loss to TCU in the semifinals.

The suspension could affect the team’s performance during the first four home games, but with an impressive roster and a successful season behind them, the Wolverines will strive to remain competitive and prove their mettle in the challenging college football landscape.