College Football – Top 5 Plays of Week 1

Saturdays are back, and by that, I mean real Saturdays, the ones with college football. This weekend saw the first full slate of NCAAF action this season, and with it, a slew of highlight plays.

1. Braelon Allen Goes 96 Yards for a Touchdown

Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen is making a name for himself as one of college football’s premier running backs. Some great names have come out of the Wisconsin Badgers program at the position with the likes of Jonathan Taylor, Melvin Gordon, Corey Clement and the recently retired, James White all playing on Sundays. Allen looks to be of that mould as this lung-bursting 96 yard touchdown shows.

GOING, GOING, GONE 💨💨 9️⃣6️⃣ yard rushing TD from @BraelonAllen 🤯 pic.twitter.com/uAdIt0rIVz — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 4, 2022

2. Anthony Richardson 2-pt Conversion

Florida quarterback, Anthony Richardson got the Gators off to a dream start as they took down 7th ranked Utah at The Swamp. His performance all day was electric, but college football fans can expect more of these types of plays as his career progresses. Watch as he escapes pressure and finds a wide open receiver to convert this two-point play. The play extended Florida’s lead to three points and they clung on for the W.

Still thinking about this Anthony Richardson play from last night 🤯 Unreal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Azn1FCNW9N — ESPN (@espn) September 4, 2022

3. Malaki Stark Interception

Georgia’s freshman defensive back, Malaki Stark got his college football career off to a dream start with this incredible pick against Oregon. He closely guards his receiver and makes a spectacular, acrobatic catch for the turnover. Stark helped limit the Oregon Ducks to just three points as Georgia won 49-3.

4. Darnell Washington Hurdles Defender

Georgia tight end, Darnell Washington is 6’7″ and 270 lbs. Being that large is an impressive feat in itself. However, when you are that size and this athletic, college football fans around the country sit up and take notice. Washington breaks a tackle before soaring over another oncoming defender in one of this week’s top plays.

5. Devon Witherspoon annihilates Shaun Shivers

We go back to defense to round out our top 5 plays of this weekend’s college football. This massive hit from Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon would have been enough to send your average human at least to the ER, but Shaun Shivers managed to shake off this hit and stay in the game for Indiana. Witherspoon’s quick read and pace off the mark led to this massive bone-crunching hit.

A few things to spotlight here: 1. @DevonWitherspo1's quick recognition of the play

2. The @IlliniFootball DB's big-time hit

3. Indiana RB Shaun Shivers returned and has stayed in the game pic.twitter.com/M4OrqyScyJ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 3, 2022

There are still a couple more games to play to round out this week, but for the most part week 1 is in the books. Hopefully, next week we got more of the same big hits and eye-catching offensive plays that make us all love the great game of college football.