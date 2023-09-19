College Football: Who Are The Best And Worst Teams Against The Spread?

The College Football Season is in Full Swing. Let’s look at the best and worst teams ATS

Most teams are three games into the college football season and the best and worst teams against the spread may be a bit surprising. There are 13 teams that are currently 3-0 against the spread. Mid-Major programs like Texas State, Coastal Carolina, and Liberty and traditional powers like Oklahoma, Penn State, and Oregon are among them.

There are currently nine teams that are currently 0-3 against the spread including Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. Here are the best and worst teams in college football against the spread.

Best College Football Teams Against The Spread

Worst College Football Teams Against The Spread