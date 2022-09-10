News

College Gameday Picks – Week 2 | Pat McAfee Makes Picks on ESPN Debut as Crew Member

David Evans
“College Gameday” started the Pat McAfee era in Texas where the Longhorns take on Alabama in the noon game. He joined the crew at the beginning of the show and was there until he made his week 2 picks to end the show. It looks as if McAfee’s role is that of another crew member, possibly being groomed to take over from Lee Corso eventually.

Special Guests and ‘Shoeys’

Early in the show, those of us with hangovers were sent heading for the bathroom as a Texas fan did ‘a shoey’. An Australian tradition where beer is poured into a shoe and drank from it, ‘the shoey’ has made its way to America. Those of you with a sensitive disposition should look away now as this fan does it from a shoe dirtier than a toilet seat.

It was McAfee’s first time as a crew member selecting and he generally went with the group consensus except for his Pittsburgh to beat Tennessee pick. This week’s guest picker was actor, Glen Powell, a Texas Longhorns fan. In ESPN’s main game of the week, Alabama at Texas, Powell chose Texas while the others all went with Alabama.  As always, the show ended with Lee Corso picking. Corso put on the famous elephant headwear as he chose the Crimson Tide to beat Texas.

A full list of the picks is below:

Game Desmond Howard Pat McAfee Glen Powell Lee Corso Kirk Herbstreit
Missouri @ Kansas State Missouri K-State K-State K-State K-State
Houston @ Texas Tech Houston Houston Texas Tech Texas Tech Texas Tech
Arizona State @ Oklahoma State OSU OSU OSU OSU OSU
Iowa State @ Iowa Iowa State Iowa State Iowa State Iowa State Iowa State
USC @ Stanford USC USC USC USC No Pick
Wake Forest @ Vanderbilt Wake Wake Wake Wake Wake
Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Tennessee Pittsburgh Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee
South Carolina @ Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas
Duke @ Northwestern Northwestern Northwestern Northwestern Northwestern Northwestern
Kentucky @ Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida Kentucky
Baylor @ BYU Baylor Baylor Baylor BYU Baylor
Alabama @ Texas Alabama Alabama Texas Alabama Alabama

 

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
