College Gameday Picks – Week 2 | Pat McAfee Makes Picks on ESPN Debut as Crew Member

“College Gameday” started the Pat McAfee era in Texas where the Longhorns take on Alabama in the noon game. He joined the crew at the beginning of the show and was there until he made his week 2 picks to end the show. It looks as if McAfee’s role is that of another crew member, possibly being groomed to take over from Lee Corso eventually.

Special Guests and ‘Shoeys’

Early in the show, those of us with hangovers were sent heading for the bathroom as a Texas fan did ‘a shoey’. An Australian tradition where beer is poured into a shoe and drank from it, ‘the shoey’ has made its way to America. Those of you with a sensitive disposition should look away now as this fan does it from a shoe dirtier than a toilet seat.

It was McAfee’s first time as a crew member selecting and he generally went with the group consensus except for his Pittsburgh to beat Tennessee pick. This week’s guest picker was actor, Glen Powell, a Texas Longhorns fan. In ESPN’s main game of the week, Alabama at Texas, Powell chose Texas while the others all went with Alabama. As always, the show ended with Lee Corso picking. Corso put on the famous elephant headwear as he chose the Crimson Tide to beat Texas.

A full list of the picks is below: