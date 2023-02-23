In December of 2022, Deion Sanders, also known as “Coach Prime,” was appointed as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. Prior to that, Sanders was a successful coach at Jackson State, where he unexpectedly managed to lure some of the top recruits in the nation, including Travis Hunter, the number one recruit in the class of 2022. Sanders was also a professional two-sport superstar, playing in the NFL and MLB, becoming the only player to reach a Super Bowl and World Series. Now with the the Buffs, Sanders is set to make more big money as a Division I head college football coach. Here, we take a look at “Coach Prime’s” contract, salary, and net worth.

Deion Sanders’ Contract and Salary

Sanders’ contract with Colorado is a five-year deal that is worth a total of $29.5 million. In his first season in 2023, Sanders will earn $5.5 million, and his compensation will increase each year, reaching $6.3 million in 2027. Sanders’ contract also includes incentives, such as $750,000 if Colorado wins the national championship and $450,000 if they are invited to a “New Year’s 6” bowl game.

Other incentives in his contract include:

$150,000 if Colorado wins the Pac-12

$150,000 if they are invited to any other bowl game

$150,000 if he is named National Coach of the Year

$100,000 for each additional win after six games.

$75,000 if Colorado plays in a Pac-12 Championship game

$75,000 if he is named Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime signed a 4-year, $1.2 million contract when he was named Jackson State head football coach in 2020. In 2022, he signed a 5-year, $29.5 million contract as Colorado head football coach. pic.twitter.com/vekjrUBhrM — 🎙 (@theaveragevoter) December 5, 2022

Sanders will also receive $200,000 yearly as a private jet allowance for recruiting purposes. However, he must wear Nike-branded Colorado gear during football functions, even though he previously had a deal with Under Armor.

After the 2025 season, Sanders’ contract features a renegotiation clause that will allow him to increase his pay.

Deion Sanders’ Net Worth

Deion Sanders had an illustrious career in both the NFL and MLB, where he earned over $45 million. During his NFL career, he played for several teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, and Baltimore Ravens.

Sanders was a two-time Super Bowl champion, an eight-time Pro Bowler, and a six-time First-Team All-Pro. He also won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 1994. He is widely recognized as the greatest cornerback to ever play the game.

Sanders’ MLB career was not as successful as his NFL career, but he still managed to earn around $13 million. He played for the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants over the course of his baseball career. He also made a World Series appearance during his playing days.

In his new role as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders is set to earn almost $30 million over his five-year contract. His current net worth is reportedly around $50 million, earned through hard work during his playing career and now as a coach.

Sanders is off to a fine start as a coach, and he is looking to emulate his playing success in the coaching world. Judging on what we’ve seen so far, his success at this level almost looks assured. That should see a substantial increase to his net worth over his coaching career, and good luck to him.