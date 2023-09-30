NCAAF

Colorado Buffaloes Safety Shilo Sanders Is Doubtful Against USC In Week 5

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
The 3-1 Colorado Buffaloes are back at it on Saturday, September 30 after the crushing loss to Oregon last week.

This week’s opponent is another undefeated team, the 4-0 USC Trojans.

The path to victory just got tougher for the Buffs as they are expected to be without safety Shilo Sanders who suffered a kidney injury in the Ducks game and is listed as doubtful for the Week 5 game.

Without Sanders and Travis Hunter who continues to miss time healing from a lacerated liver from the Colorado State game, the Buffs defense will be without its two stalwarts.

This is disappointing for many reasons, one of which is the fact that we were hoping to see the next generation’s Sanders vs. Rice matchup in this game.

Brenden Rice, son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, is a 21 year old wide receiver for USC.

Ironically, the senior transferred to USC in 2022 after spending his underclassmen years at Colorado.

His career best season was last year with the Trojans when he caught four touchdowns and had 611 yards receivng.

Rice is set to surpass those stats with an outstanding start in 2023 scoring five touchdowns and amassing 257 yards on 12 catches through three games in the explosive USC offense led by quarterback Caleb Williams.


Kickoff between the visiting Trojans and the Buffs is at 12:00 PM EDT.

The game will be televised on FOX.

