The 3-1 Colorado Buffaloes are back at it on Saturday, September 30 after the crushing loss to Oregon last week.

This week’s opponent is another undefeated team, the 4-0 USC Trojans.

The path to victory just got tougher for the Buffs as they are expected to be without safety Shilo Sanders who suffered a kidney injury in the Ducks game and is listed as doubtful for the Week 5 game.

Without Sanders and Travis Hunter who continues to miss time healing from a lacerated liver from the Colorado State game, the Buffs defense will be without its two stalwarts.

This is disappointing for many reasons, one of which is the fact that we were hoping to see the next generation’s Sanders vs. Rice matchup in this game.

Shilo Sanders (son of Deion Sanders) and Brenden Rice (son of Jerry Rice) are set to matchup this Saturday. This comes just about 25 years since Deion and Jerry had their last true head-to-head matchup. Shilo Sanders currently leads the PAC-12 in solo tackles and hasn’t allowed… pic.twitter.com/63WcpHPmiV — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 28, 2023

Brenden Rice, son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, is a 21 year old wide receiver for USC.

Ironically, the senior transferred to USC in 2022 after spending his underclassmen years at Colorado.

His career best season was last year with the Trojans when he caught four touchdowns and had 611 yards receivng.

Rice is set to surpass those stats with an outstanding start in 2023 scoring five touchdowns and amassing 257 yards on 12 catches through three games in the explosive USC offense led by quarterback Caleb Williams.

pic.twitter.com/6U1jBn0ZaT

USC Caleb Williams for his 2nd Passing TD to Brendan Rice and 4th Overall.. — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 24, 2023



Kickoff between the visiting Trojans and the Buffs is at 12:00 PM EDT.

The game will be televised on FOX.

