The 2024 Heisman Trophy was presented on Saturday, and it was awarded to 21-year-old Travis Hunter of West Palm Beach, Florida. The overall skill set on the football field for Hunter is impressive when you consider the fact he is an elite two-way player. Hunter not only plays wide receiver, but cornerback too.

Hunter’s 2024 College Football Statistics

Hunter led the Big 12 Conference with 92 receptions and 14 touchdown catches. He also had 1152 receiving yards. Hunter had two rushes for five yards and one touchdown. The five yard touchdown run came in a 49-24 win over Utah to close out the scoring on November 16.

This past season, Hunter had two three-touchdown performances. He accomplished the feat in a 31-26 Colorado win over North Dakota State on August 29. Hunter caught touchdown passes of 41 yards, 13 yards and three yards from quarterback Shedeur Sanders of Tyler, Texas. Hunter had seven catches for 132 yards in the game. He then accomplished the feat again in a dominant 52-0 Buffaloes win over Oklahoma State on November 29. Hunter had touchdown catches of eight, 11, and 23 yards from Sanders.

While on defense, Hunter led the Big 12 Conference with 11 pass deflections. He also had 32 combined tackles (21 solo tackles and 11 assisted tackles), one tackle for a loss, four interceptions and one forced fumble. The forced fumble came in a 38-31 Colorado win over Baylor on September 21.

Making College Football History

Hunter is the first player ever to win the Chuck Badnarik Award and Fred Biletnikoff Award, and he did it in the same season. The Chuck Badnarik Award is presented to the best defensive player in College Football and the Fred Biletnikoff Award is presented to the best wise receiver in College Football.

Second Buffaloes Player to win the Heisman Trophy

Hunter is the second Buffaloes player to win the Heisman Trophy. He follows Rashaan Salaam of San Diego, California, who won the award in 1995. Hunter is the first Buffaloes player to win the Chuck Badnarik Award and Fred Biletnikoff Award.