Conor McGregor Set For Acting Debut Amid UFC Retirement Rumors

One of the most notorious names in MMA, Conor McGregor is set to make his acting debut in a remake of the classic 1980s film “Road House”.

McGregor will be playing a leading role alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in a movie that will be released by Amazon Prime Video.

The film is set to film next month in the Dominican Republic by Doug Liman, who is known for flicks like “Swingers”, “The Bourne Identity”, “Edge of Tomorrow”, and “American Made”.

Conor McGregor Makes Acting Debut

While McGregor has yet to appear on film, he’s no stranger to the big stage.

The two-time UFC Champion is set to make his acting debut alongside Gyllenhaal in Prime Video’s reimagining of the 80’s classic “Road House”. McGregor will be joining Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, on set this month.

Currently, McGregor’s role is unknown, but sources have mentioned that he will be playing an original character.

The Amazon Original Movie will go into production this month.

Has McGregor Retired From UFC?

McGregor is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion. He was the first UFC fighter to ever win two weight-class championships simultaneously.

Amid rumors of his UFC retirement, Conor McGregor is set to make his acting debut in Road House alongside Jake Gyllenhaal on Amazon Prime.

While he has dismissed rumors of retirement, he is coming off a fractured leg during his second loss to Dustin Poirier last July.

According to No.4-ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns, McGregor should stay away from returning to the division and stick to lightweight instead.

“I think he’s a 55-pounder,” Burns told MMA Fighting, “[If] he’s at 170, he can’t take those punches. He cannot handle that wrestling. You can’t handle the top five guys in that division. You can fight a couple of guys at 170 but he’s not a welterweight. If he really thinks [he is], try some top five [fighters] in that division. I think it’s not fair. We’d just destroy Conor.”

There are speculations that he may fight Justin Gaethje, Jorge Masvidal or even Floyd Mayweather Jr., but for right now, it looks like McGregor will be focusing on his new role in front of the camera.