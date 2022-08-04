UFC News and Rumors

Conor McGregor Set For Acting Debut Amid UFC Retirement Rumors

Gia Nguyen
Conor McGregor Set For Acting Debut Amid UFC Retirement Rumors

One of the most notorious names in MMA, Conor McGregor is set to make his acting debut in a remake of the classic 1980s film “Road House”.

McGregor will be playing a leading role alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in a movie that will be released by Amazon Prime Video.

The film is set to film next month in the Dominican Republic by Doug Liman, who is known for flicks like “Swingers”, “The Bourne Identity”, “Edge of Tomorrow”, and “American Made”.

Conor McGregor Makes Acting Debut

While McGregor has yet to appear on film, he’s no stranger to the big stage.

The two-time UFC Champion is set to make his acting debut alongside Gyllenhaal in Prime Video’s reimagining of the 80’s classic “Road House”. McGregor will be joining Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, on set this month.

Currently, McGregor’s role is unknown, but sources have mentioned that he will be playing an original character.

The Amazon Original Movie will go into production this month.

Has McGregor Retired From UFC?

McGregor is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion. He was the first UFC fighter to ever win two weight-class championships simultaneously.

Amid rumors of his UFC retirement, Conor McGregor is set to make his acting debut in Road House alongside Jake Gyllenhaal on Amazon Prime.

While he has dismissed rumors of retirement, he is coming off a fractured leg during his second loss to Dustin Poirier last July.

According to No.4-ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns, McGregor should stay away from returning to the division and stick to lightweight instead.

“I think he’s a 55-pounder,” Burns told MMA Fighting, “[If] he’s at 170, he can’t take those punches. He cannot handle that wrestling. You can’t handle the top five guys in that division. You can fight a couple of guys at 170 but he’s not a welterweight. If he really thinks [he is], try some top five [fighters] in that division. I think it’s not fair. We’d just destroy Conor.”

There are speculations that he may fight Justin Gaethje, Jorge Masvidal or even Floyd Mayweather Jr., but for right now, it looks like McGregor will be focusing on his new role in front of the camera.

Topics  
UFC News and Rumors

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Peña vs Nunes

UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 | Official Weigh-In Results

Paul Kelly  •  Jul 29 2022
UFC News and Rumors
3 Potential Opponents for Conor McGregor’s Next UFC Fight
3 Potential Opponents for Conor McGregor’s Next UFC Fight
Alex Mac  •  Jul 21 2022
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 280 Marks Return to Fight Island With Massively Stacked Fight Card
UFC 280 Marks Return to Fight Island With Massively Stacked Fight Card
Alex Mac  •  Jul 21 2022
UFC News and Rumors
sean o'malley vs petr yan
Sean O’Malley And Petr Yan Verbally Agree Fight At UFC 280 In Abu Dhabi
Paul Kelly  •  Jul 21 2022
UFC News and Rumors
Jake Paul to Bet on Nate Diaz to Beat Chimaev at 10-1 Odds at UFC 279
Jake Paul to Bet on Nate Diaz to Beat Chimaev at 10-1 Odds at UFC 279
Alex Mac  •  Jul 21 2022
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Fight Night London Fighter Pay: Curtis Blaydes to Earn Over $142K in Base Salary on Saturday
Blaydes To Earn $142K In Salary At UFC Fight Night
Alex Mac  •  Jul 25 2022
UFC News and Rumors
Amanda Lemos' Net Worth Increases After $50k Bonus at UFC Long Island
Amanda Lemos’ Net Worth Increases After $50k Bonus at UFC Long Island
Alex Mac  •  Jul 19 2022
More News