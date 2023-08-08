In a recent revelation, Conor McGregor has hinted that his highly anticipated fight against Michael Chandler may not happen as originally planned. McGregor, the former two-division UFC champion, made the cryptic disclosure, suggesting that the UFC has bigger plans in mind for his comeback. Let’s dive into the details surrounding this bombshell revelation.

Conor McGregor indicates UFC has moved away from his matchup against Michael Chandler. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/V8d9MPZSZx — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 8, 2023

Conor McGregor is officially on the comeback trail after suffering a devastating leg injury in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. McGregor’s return was set to be against Michael Chandler, with the two fighters also serving as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31. The fight was expected to be one of the biggest events of 2023.

The Revelation

In a cryptic statement, McGregor hinted that the fight against Chandler may be off the table. He disclosed that the UFC has bigger plans in mind for his comeback, leaving the possibility of a Chandler showdown uncertain. The exact nature of these plans remains undisclosed, leaving fans and pundits speculating about what could be in store for McGregor.

Controversy and Speculation

McGregor’s revelation has sparked controversy and speculation within the MMA community. Some believe that the UFC may have alternative plans for McGregor’s return, potentially involving a higher-profile opponent or a different weight class. Others speculate that McGregor’s statement could be a negotiation tactic or a strategic move to generate buzz and keep fans guessing.

The fight between McGregor and Chandler was highly anticipated, with both fighters boasting impressive resumes and drawing power. However, McGregor’s recent revelation has cast doubt on whether this matchup will come to fruition. The UFC has yet to make an official announcement regarding any changes to the fight, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further updates.

Conor McGregor’s suggestion that his fight against Michael Chandler may be off the table has sent shockwaves through the MMA world. The uncertainty surrounding McGregor’s comeback plans has sparked controversy and speculation among fans and pundits alike. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen what the future holds for McGregor and whether the highly anticipated matchup against Chandler will still take place. MMA enthusiasts will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on any developments regarding this intriguing twist in McGregor’s comeback journey.