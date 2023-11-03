UFC News and Rumors

Conor McGregor’s Salary Per UFC Fight Has Been Revealed & Jake Paul Calls It ‘Hilarious and Sad’

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Did McGregor Tweet Hint At Retirement From MMA and UFC?

Recent revelations surrounding Conor McGregor’s salary for his iconic UFC bouts have taken the internet by storm. The startling figures shed light on the payout dynamics in the MMA world, and as expected, opinions are swirling, especially from the likes of Jake Paul. Historically, the UFC has been known for its tough negotiations and tight grip on fighter pay, so let’s take a look at what we know about Conor McGregor’s payouts.

Conor McGregor’s UFC Payouts Revealed

A now-deleted tweet has revealed Conor McGregor’s earnings for each of his UFC showdowns. McGregor’s earnings for his highest-paying UFC bouts were as follows:

  • $2,642,204 vs. Chad Mendes
  • $4,476,662 or $4,536,932 vs. Jose Aldo
  • $5,576,315 vs. Nate Diaz 1
  • $5,615,490 vs. Nate Diaz 2
  • $6,812,374 vs. Eddie Alvarez

The numbers came to light from UFC court documents that also revealed McGregor made a total of $31 million for nine UFC fights. These figures provide a transparent look into the financial aspect of McGregor’s journey in the UFC, showcasing the lucrative nature of his high-profile fights.

Jake Paul Weighs In

However, not everybody was impressed with these figures. Jake Paul, a YouTube personality turned boxer, was quick to share his perspective on McGregor’s disclosed earnings. Paul described the figures as simultaneously “hilarious and sad.”

More interestingly, he emphasized, “Nate Diaz made more in one boxing match than he did fighting Conor McGregor twice in MMA. No wonder that boy begging for a boxing rematch.”

Beyond his viral YouTube stunts, Paul has carved a niche for himself in the boxing arena, frequently challenging MMA fighters to boxing bouts.

Paul’s commentary, while candid, could also be perceived as strategic. Given his recent foray into the world of professional boxing, it’s possible that Paul is setting the stage for a potential showdown with McGregor in the boxing ring.

Topics  
MMA UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
ufc sao paulo (2)

UFC Sao Paulo Weigh-In Results: Four Fighters Miss Weight; Two Fights Scratched

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  1h
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 246-Modafferi vs Barber
Plaintiffs strike key win in antitrust lawsuit after judges deny the UFC’s appeal
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  18h
UFC News and Rumors
tko group
UFC Reveals Staggering Revenue Following WWE Merger
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  18h
UFC News and Rumors
Jailton Almeida on the UFC cage.
UFC Sao Paulo Fighter Pay & Salaries: Jailton Almeida To Earn Over $250k
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 1 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc sao paulo
How to Watch UFC Sao Paulo: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Oct 30 2023
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 247-Jones vs Reyes
Jon Jones Injured, Out at UFC 295; Interim Heavyweight Title Fight Secures Co-Main Event
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Oct 25 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 294
UFC 294 Weigh-In Results: Lightweight Title Fight Rematch Is Set
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Oct 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top