Recent revelations surrounding Conor McGregor’s salary for his iconic UFC bouts have taken the internet by storm. The startling figures shed light on the payout dynamics in the MMA world, and as expected, opinions are swirling, especially from the likes of Jake Paul. Historically, the UFC has been known for its tough negotiations and tight grip on fighter pay, so let’s take a look at what we know about Conor McGregor’s payouts.



Conor McGregor’s UFC Payouts Revealed

A now-deleted tweet has revealed Conor McGregor’s earnings for each of his UFC showdowns. McGregor’s earnings for his highest-paying UFC bouts were as follows:

$ 2,642,204 vs. Chad Mendes

vs. Chad Mendes $4,476,662 or $4,536,932 vs. Jose Aldo

vs. Jose Aldo $5,576,315 vs. Nate Diaz 1

vs. Nate Diaz 1 $5,615,490 vs. Nate Diaz 2

vs. Nate Diaz 2 $6,812,374 vs. Eddie Alvarez

The numbers came to light from UFC court documents that also revealed McGregor made a total of $31 million for nine UFC fights. These figures provide a transparent look into the financial aspect of McGregor’s journey in the UFC, showcasing the lucrative nature of his high-profile fights.

Jake Paul Weighs In

However, not everybody was impressed with these figures. Jake Paul, a YouTube personality turned boxer, was quick to share his perspective on McGregor’s disclosed earnings. Paul described the figures as simultaneously “hilarious and sad.”

More interestingly, he emphasized, “Nate Diaz made more in one boxing match than he did fighting Conor McGregor twice in MMA. No wonder that boy begging for a boxing rematch.”

Nate Diaz made more in one boxing match than he did fighting Conor Mcgregor twice in MMA. No wonder that boy begging for a boxing rematch. Friday December 15th I’m back. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 3, 2023

Beyond his viral YouTube stunts, Paul has carved a niche for himself in the boxing arena, frequently challenging MMA fighters to boxing bouts.

Paul’s commentary, while candid, could also be perceived as strategic. Given his recent foray into the world of professional boxing, it’s possible that Paul is setting the stage for a potential showdown with McGregor in the boxing ring.