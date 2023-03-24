UFC News and Rumors

Cory Sandhagen To Increase Net Worth To Over $2 Million At UFC San Antonio

Garrett Kerman
The UFC is heading to bigger and better things in San Antonio, Texas when we have two of the best bantamweight contenders in the UFC battling it out to move up the rankings for a potential title fight. Cory Sandhagen would like to get a big win here in a main event slot against the dangerous Marlon Vera to increase his net worth to over $2 Million.

Sandhagen is coming off an absolute beatdown of Yadong Song that saw him take home over $300,000 which was the biggest payday in his UFC career. He is looking to make even more than that if he is able to get the win this weekend. With a guaranteed salary of $161,000, he has a chance of topping his last big payday this weekend at UFC San Antonio. Let’s take a look at Sandhagan’s earnings throughout his professional career.

Cory Sandhagen’s Career Earnings

Cory Sandhagen was virtually unknown to most UFC fans coming into his UFC debut. He put his name on the map right out of the gate with his body shot knockout of Austin Arnett. From then on, the sky was the limit for Sandhagen who shot up the rankings to his eventual short-notice loss to Aljamain Sterling.

His first six-figure payday was when he beat Raphael Assuncao for $158,000. His guaranteed salary has steadily increased fight by fight. You can check out his full UFC salary below:

Opponent Event Total Salary
Iuri Alcântara UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick $77,500
Mario Bautista UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw $31,500
John Lineker UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson $70,000
Raphael Assunção UFC 241 $158,000
Aljamain Sterling UFC 250 $85,000
Marlon Moraes UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen $215,000
Frankie Edgar UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov $215,000
TJ Dillashaw UFC Vegas 32 $96,000
Petr Yan UFC 267 $232,000
Song Yadong UFC Vegas 60 $311,000

What is Cory Sandhagen’s UFC Record?

Cory Sandhagen came into his UFC debut with a 7-1 professional record. He has since amassed a 8-3 record in the world’s best promotion with four post-fight bonuses. He is now a 15-4 professional MMA fighter that will be looking to get win number 16 this weekend at UFC San Antonio.

Who is Cory Sandhagen’s Girlfriend?

Cory Sandhagen is together with his longtime girlfriend and now fiance Erica Ueda. They have been in a long-term relationship for the last five years and most recently Sandhagen proposed to Ueda. They have plans on tying the knot this upcoming September 2023.

Cory Sandhagen’s Height, Reach, Weight Class

Cory Sandhagen is one of the taller bantamweights on the roster standing in at 5’11”. That will give him a 3″ height advantage over his opponent Marlon Vera. He doesn’t have the longest reach for someone that is as tall as he is at 70″. That is the identical reach of his opponent, but his height will play a pivotal point in this matchup.

Corey Sandhagen’s Next Fight After UFC San Antonio

It is pretty straightforward who would be next to fight Cory Sandhagen if he were to win this weekend against Marlon Vera. Seeing as it is most likely that Sean O’Malley is getting a title shot after Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo settle it at UFC 288.

The only other logical competitor for Sandhagen would be a fight with Merab Dvalishvili. Dvalishvili has vowed to not ever fight his good friend and training partner Aljamain Sterling. He will be fighting all of the up-and-coming contenders until Sterling either loses his belt or moves on up to the featherweight division.

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
