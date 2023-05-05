Courier-Journal horse racing analysts have released their picks and predictions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. This is the 149th running of the first leg of the American Triple Crown. The 1 1/4-mile horse race has been held at Churchill Downs since its inception in 1875.

The 20-horse field Kentucky Derby will be broadcasted by NBC with coverage beginning as early as 10:30 am ET this Saturday on USA Network. Pre-race activities start at 12:30 pm ET. The event will be live-streamed via NBCSports.com. Post time for the 2023 Kentucky Derby is 6:57 p.m. ET.

Courier-Journal Kentucky Derby Picks and Predictions 2023

Staff writer Ryan Black has the odds-on betting favorite, Forte (+325), winning the 2023 Kentucky Derby. However, Jake Adams likes Angel of Empire (+800), and Jason Frakes is riding with Tapit Trice (+600). Rich Strike won the race last year as an 80-1 longshot. For another reminder, Practical Move was scratched from the race on Thursday due to elevated temperature.

Angel of Empire (+800)

“I learned last year (not that I needed a reminder) I know nothing about betting on horses,” wrote Jake Adams. “So this year I’m taking the March Madness approach: pick the stories I most want to root for.

“I’m going to go with my home state and Pennsylvania-bred Angel of Empire, which also satisfies the Louisville crowd with trainer Brad Cox getting his first win at the finish line.”

Angel of Empire is racing from the No. 13 post position. Five horses have won the Kentucky Derby from this spot. Nyquist (2016) was the last horse to win the first leg of the Triple Crown from this gate number.

Tipit Trice (+600)

“As good as Forte is, Tapit Trice seems on the cusp of passing him as Todd Pletcher’s top contender,” Jason Frakes wrote. “The Blue Grass victory was a big step, and Tapit Trice has seemed to like the going at Churchill Downs the past few weeks and will give Pletcher his third Kentucky Derby victory.”

Forte and Skinner (+2000) are listed on Frakes’ board as well. For Saturday’s race, Tipit Trice is starting from the No. 5 post position. Always Dreaming (2017) was the last horse to win the Derby from this spot. Tipit Trice’s stakes wins include victories in the 2023 Blue Grass Stakes (Grade 1) and the 2023 Tampa Bay Derby (Grade 3).

Forte (+325)

A number of Courier-Journal staff writers believe Forte will not be winning the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Nonetheless, Ryan Black likes the No. 1 favorite to come out on top of this Grade 1 race. “Forte has never lost. Irad Ortiz Jr., who has won the Eclipse Award (for outstanding jockey) four times in the past five years, is having the best season of his career,” Black wrote.

“And Todd Pletcher is the only trainer in the field with multiple Derby victories. And while some might say it’s not creative to pick the favorite, my retort? Forte is the favorite for a reason.” Forte’s highest recorded Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) was 100.

Forte’s stakes wins include victories in the 2023 Florida Derby (Grade 1), 2023 Fountain of Youth (Grade 2), and the 2022 Hopeful (Grade 1). At the Florida Derby last month, Forte outran Mage and Cyclone Mischief, who replaced Practical Move on Thursday. More Courier-Journal Kentucky Derby picks are on the main page.

