‘Cowboy’ Cerrone reveals UFC career earnings during Hall of Fame speech

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, a fixture in the Ultimate Fighting Championship for over a decade, was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on Thursday night. During his emotional acceptance speech, Cerrone revealed his staggering UFC career earnings, which totaled over $10 million
A Worthy Inductee?
Cerrone, who has the most fights (48) and most wins (29) in Zuffa history (between UFC, WEC, Strikeforce, and Pride), was most known for being an action fighter and taking fights when the UFC needed him. However, unlike some of his opponents, Cerrone has never been a champion in the UFC. Despite this, many fans and analysts believe that Cerrone is a worthy inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame due to his longevity, his exciting fighting style, and his willingness to fight anyone at any time