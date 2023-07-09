‘Cowboy’ Cerrone reveals UFC career earnings during Hall of Fame speech

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, a fixture in the Ultimate Fighting Championship for over a decade, was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on Thursday night. During his emotional acceptance speech, Cerrone revealed his staggering UFC career earnings, which totaled over $10 million

Donald Cerrone announces in his UFC HOF speech that he made $10 million in his UFC career 💰 pic.twitter.com/KFgdaQ5SOr — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 7, 2023 A Worthy Inductee? Cerrone, who has the most fights (48) and most wins (29) in Zuffa history (between UFC, WEC, Strikeforce, and Pride), was most known for being an action fighter and taking fights when the UFC needed him. However, unlike some of his opponents, Cerrone has never been a champion in the UFC. Despite this, many fans and analysts believe that Cerrone is a worthy inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame due to his longevity, his exciting fighting style, and his willingness to fight anyone at any time Emotional Speech During his Hall of Fame speech, Cerrone became emotional as he thanked his family, friends, and fans for their support throughout his career. He also thanked the UFC for giving him the opportunity to live his dream and for allowing him to make a living doing what he loves.

Cerrone then revealed his UFC career earnings, which totaled over $10 million. He joked that it was “not bad for a blue-collar country boy” and thanked the UFC for the financial security that his career has provided him and his family.

The Rise of the UFC

Cerrone’s career earnings are a testament to the growth and success of the UFC over the past two decades. The UFC was purchased by Zuffa in 2001 for just $2 million . Since then, the promotion has grown into a global phenomenon, with events held all over the world and millions of fans tuning in to watch the fights. The rise of the UFC has also led to increased financial opportunities for fighters like Cerrone. In addition to his UFC earnings, Cerrone has a net worth of $11 million USD . This is a far cry from the early days of the UFC, when fighters often had to work second jobs to make ends meet A Legacy in the UFC Cerrone’s legacy in the UFC is secure, thanks to his exciting fighting style and his willingness to take on any opponent at any time. He retires with a record of 36-16-1 and a place in the UFC Hall of Fame. As Cerrone said in his Hall of Fame speech, “I’m just a kid from the middle of nowhere who got to live his dream.” His story is a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and a love for the sport of mixed martial arts. Overall, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s induction into the UFC Hall of Fame is a fitting tribute to one of the most exciting fighters in the promotion’s history. His career earnings are a testament to the growth and success of the UFC, and his legacy in the sport is secure.