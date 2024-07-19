Crimson Tide to honour Nick Saban by renaming football stadium

The University of Alabama Crimson Tide made college football headlines on Friday with the announcement with their intention to honour their former head coach Nick Saban of Fairmont, West Virginia with the renaming of their football stadium to Nick Saban Field according to the Associated Press. Saban recently retired after coaching the Crimson Tide to 17 very successful seasons from 2007 to 2023.

What was the name of the stadium before?

When the football stadium at the University of Alabama was first opened in 1929, the name of the stadium was Denny Stadium, named after school president George H. Denny of Hanover County, Virginia. Then the name of the stadium was changed again to Bryant-Denny Stadium in 1975, in honour of Paul “Bear” Bryant of Moro Bottom, Arkansas.

Who was Paul “Bear” Bryant?

Paul “Bear” Bryant was the head coach of the University of Alabama from 1958 to 1982. In that time, the Crimson Tide had a record of 232 wins, 46 losses, and nine ties. Bryant also led the Crimson Tide to six National Championships in 1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, and 1979.

Nick Saban’s career coaching achievements

Saban had a record of 201 wins and 29 losses in 230 games with the Crimson Tide. Like Bryant, Saban won six national championships in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020. Saban also led the Crimson Tide to two undefeated seasons. In 2009, the Crimson Tide had a perfect record of 14 wins and zero losses, and in 2020, they had a record of 13 wins and zero losses.

Recently honoured by ESPN

Saban received the 2024 ESPN Icon Award on July 11. The award is presented to a person in the sports world who achieves lifelong greatness over an extended period of time. Saban actually has won seven career College Football National Championships, as he was also victorious at Louisiana State in 2003.

What is Saban doing this season?

Saban will work for ESPN. He will be an analyst for College Gameday.