College gamedays are for tailgating, drinking and watching some big, barely-adults try and rip each other’s heads off. Should you get really lucky, the latter may even happen right beside you as you sit in the stands. Who doesn’t love a good college football crowd fight?

Pre-fight ‘Press Conference’

Monday night’s Clemson v Georgia Tech ACC clash was a blowout on the field. Off the field, things were getting testy between the fans. A couple of videos circulating Twitter show what appear to be separate groups of friends goading each other, which inevitably escalates into some fist flying violence.

*This may defy logic, but the bottom video should probably be watched first.

In the pre-fight ‘press conference’ we see ‘Jeb’ (surely that’s his name, it couldn’t be anything else, but please note, we do not know their actual names) telling ‘Beau’ (see note for ‘Jeb’) that he’s going to knock him the F out. ‘Beau’ seems unfazed and smiles at the cameraman. Anyway, at some point, ‘Jeb’ does some sort of hilarious shoulder shuffle and it’s basically on.

A friend of ‘Beau’ tries to get involved but he’s told in no uncertain terms by ‘Jeb’ to be quiet. Then we have the cameraman who is telling them there’s ‘nothing but space and opportunity’. I’m not sure if this guy is the referee, but if that’s his version of ‘Let’s Get it On!’, it needs work, and he didn’t mention anything about defending yourself at all times – very worrying.

Nun but space and opportunity 💀 pic.twitter.com/VagK0ofaRy — Bill HellaChecks 💵 (@Wuan_Doe) September 6, 2022

Ding Ding!

After the ref, sorry, cameraman, utters those magic words, it is of course round one. It looks as though it’s ‘Beau’ who lands the first punch, sending ‘Jeb’ spiralling back a row or two. His corner is going wild, but ‘Jeb’ beats the 10 count and he’s not finished yet. He gets up, lands a fantastic right cross and this time it’s ‘Beau’ who is in trouble. He stumbles back into the seats, shocked. He fights to his feet in attempt to counter, but somehow ends up folded over the chairs in front of him! Not one to miss an opportunity, ‘Jeb’ is quickly on top, pounding him with all his might. Luckily for ‘Beau’, his friend steps in to pull him away. The crowd get all righteous and it’s all over, folks.

The Decision

This was very close to a 10-8 round for ‘Jeb’. Even with the high ground, ‘Beau’ suffered a humiliating beating. If it wasn’t for the WWE-like interference, this would have been a TKO. An unsatisfying end to an otherwise great college football crowd fight.