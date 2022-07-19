UFC Fight Night London Fighter Pay: Curtis Blaydes to Earn Over $142K in Base Salary on Saturday

UFC Fight Night London will be live from the O2 Arena in London, England this Saturday. In this article, we will go over the UFC fighter pay for each athlete on this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night London fight card.

UFC Fight Night London takes place this Saturday, July 23rd from the O2 Arena in London, England. The event is headlined by a top-ranked heavyweight bout between No. 4 ranked Curtis ‘Razor’ Blaydes, as he takes on England’s own Tom Aspinall, in his second UFC headliner in London this year.

The Manchester-born UFC heavyweight has earned Performance of the Night bonuses in four of his five UFC appearances and will be looking to add another fat bonus check to his collection on Saturday when he takes on Curtis Blaydes.

To find out more about UFC fighter salaries for this Saturday’s event, continue reading as we break down the potential payouts for each UFC fighter for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night London fight card from the O2 Arena.

UFC Fight Night London UFC Base Pay UFC Incentive Pay Total Guaranteed UFC Salary Curtis Blaydes $131,000 $11,000 $142,000 Alexander Gustafsson $125,000 $16,000 $141,000 Nikita Krylov $80,000 $11,000 $91,000 Volkan Oezdemir $80,000 $6,000 $86,000 Tom Aspinall $80,000 $4,500 $84,500 Jack Hermansson $41,000 $11,000 $52,000 Paul Craig $40,000 $11,000 $51,000 Charles Rosa $34,000 $11,000 $45,000 Marc Diakiese $33,000 $11,000 $44,000 Makwan Amirkhani $22,000 $11,000 $33,000 Molly McCann $18,000 $6,000 $24,000 Cláudio Silva $18,000 $6,000 $24,000 Nicolas Dalby $18,000 $6,000 $24,000 Chris Curtis $18,000 $4,000 $22,000 Paddy Pimblett $18,000 $4,000 $22,000 Jordan Leavitt $14,000 $4,000 $18,000 Damir Hadžović $12,000 $6,000 $18,000 Nathaniel Wood $12,000 $6,000 $18,000 Ľudovít Klein $12,000 $4,500 $16,500 Jonathan Pearce $12,000 $4,500 $16,500 Jai Herbert $12,000 $4,500 $16,500 Kyle Nelson $12,000 $4,500 $16,500 Hannah Goldy $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Mason Jones $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Muhammad Mokaev $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Charles Johnson $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Victoria Leonardo $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Mandy Böhm $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

*UFC Fight Night London salary figures are estimations based on recently reported payouts or comparable fighter salaries. Figures for win bonus, not included.

UFC fighters are unable to disclose their pay based on terms in their contracts, while the majority of state athletic commissions allow the UFC to keep those figures private.

Nevertheless, with a little bit of guesswork using previously disclosed figures and comparable terms, finding out roughly how much each fighter on this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night London fight card gets paid is still very possible.

Curtis Blaydes comes into Saturday night’s main event having earned a $50k bonus check in his last appearance, an impressive second-round knockout of Chris Daukaus back in March. Blaydes earned a reported $262,000 base and win bonus payout for his win at UFC Fight Night earlier this year, and along with an $11,000 UFC promotional guidelines compliance payout, Blaydes should earn himself over $142,000 once again for his main event appearance at UFC Fight Night London this Saturday night.

UFC Ring Girl Salary: $1,000 to $5,000 per event

$1,000 to $5,000 per event UFC Referee Salary: $700 to $2,500 per event

$700 to $2,500 per event UFC Announcer Salary: $50,000-$100,000 per event

The UFC will pay out over $1,101,500 worth of incentive pay to UFC fighters for UFC Fight Night London this weekend.

The incentive pay generated by Venum sportswear’s multi-year sponsorship deal with the UFC is disbursed under the UFC’s promotional guidelines compliance program and is paid out in tiers, depending on each fighter’s tenure with the UFC. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4000, 4-5 fights pays out $4,5000, 6-10 bouts pays out $6,000, 11-15 pays out $11,000, 16-20 pays out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid out $32,000, while champions are paid out $42,000.