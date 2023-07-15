UFC News and Rumors

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Elise Reed set for Mexican Independence Day UFC event on Sept. 16

Garrett Kerman
Cynthia Calvillo and Elise Reed are set to face each other on September 16th, 2023, at a UFC event that will take place on Mexican Independence Day. The event is expected to be a big one, with many fans tuning in to watch the fights.

Cynthia Calvillo’s previous fights

Cynthia Calvillo is a UFC strawweight fighter with a record of 9-6-1 in MMA and a 6-6-1 record in the UFC. Her most recent fight was against Lupita Godinez at UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 on April 8, 2023. Calvillo lost the fight via split decision.

Elise Reed’s previous fights

Elise Reed is a UFC strawweight fighter with a record of 7-3 in MMA and a 3-3 record in the UFC. Her most recent fight was against Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi on June 3, 2023. Reed won the fight via unanimous decision.

Mexican Independence Day

Mexican Independence Day is celebrated on September 16th every year. It commemorates the day in 1810 when Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, a Catholic priest, made the famous “Cry of Dolores” speech, which called for the end of Spanish rule in Mexico. The day is celebrated with parades, fireworks, and other festivities.

Cynthia Calvillo and Elise Reed are set to face each other on Mexican Independence Day at a UFC event. Both fighters will be looking to put on a show for the fans and come out with a win. The women’s flyweight championship will be on the line when Mexico’s Alexa Grasso defends her flyweight title for the first time against former longtime flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Also, in the co-main event we have Shavkat Rakhmonov looked to get the biggest win of his career and put his name into title contention when he takes on former middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum in a welterweight bout. This is going to be a jam-packed fight night event that the fight fans will be sure to not want to miss!

 

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle.
