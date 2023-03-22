Dallas Cowboys Add Veteran Running Back Ronald Jones

After releasing Ezekiel Elliott last week, the Dallas Cowboys have begun the task of replacing him. The Cowboys signed former USC and Tampa Bay running back Ronald Jones to a one-year deal. He will serve as depth and likely as a backup to Troy Pollard who is on the $10.091 million franchise tag.

Jones spent last season with the Kansas City Chiefs but appeared in just six games and had just 17 carries. His previous four years in the league were spent with the Bucs. His best year came in 2020 when Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl, and he finished with 978 yards on 192 carries with seven touchdowns.

#Bucs RB Ronald Jones rushes for the longest offensive play in Tampa Bay #Buccaneers history against the Carolina #Panthers. pic.twitter.com/K0LLuM5s8P — Megan Turner (@megnturner_) November 15, 2020

Homecoming for RoJo

Jones played not far from the Cowboys’ practice facility at McKinney North High School. For his career, he has 2,224 yards rushing on 507 carries with 19 touchdowns including a TD in Super Bowl.

While the Cowboys have Pollard under the franchise tag, it is possible they could work out a multiyear agreement by the July 17 deadline.

The acquisition of Jones and the tagging of Pollard doesn’t mean the Cowboys are done looking for running backs. In fact many mock drafts have them selecting Bijan Robinson of Texas in the first round.

Dallas gets help on the offensive line

Jones is the second free agent the Cowboys have added this week. They also signed offensive lineman Chuma Edoga to a one-year deal. He’ll provide much needed depth to the O-line especially since starting left guard from a year ago, Connor McGovern, signed with the Buffalo Bills.

The Cowboys’ biggest deals this off-season have come via the trade route. They picked up cornerback Stephon Gilmore from Indianapolis and wide receiver Brandin Cooks for third day draft picks.

Cowboys address needs on defense

Dallas re-signed former first-round pick Dante Fowler to a one-year deal. He had six sacks last season after joining the Cowboys as a free agent from the Atlanta Falcons.

With Fowler, the Cowboys have their top four sack leaders from a year ago back in 2024, including Micah Parsons (13.5), Dorance Armstrong (8.5), and DeMarcus Lawrence (6).

The Cowboys tied for third in the NFL with 54 sacks last year, the most by a Dallas defense since 2008 (59).