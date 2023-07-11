UFC News and Rumors

Dan Hooker suffers broken orbital bone and arm after a barnburner with Jalin Turner at UFC 290

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
UFC Fight Night Auckland: Te Huna v Marquardt

Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner’s fight at UFC 290 was a thrilling one, but it left one of them with serious injuries. Hooker won the fight by split decision, but he revealed that he broke his arm and orbital bone during the fight.

 Dan Hooker’s suffers multiple injuries

Hooker revealed that he broke his arm and orbital bone during the fight with Turner. He said that his whole right arm went dead, and he had to control Turner with his left hand. Hooker said that he was just staying on top of Turner and punching him with his left hand. He said that it was not how he wanted to win the fight, but he had to do what he had to do to get the victory.

Hooker’s broken arm was confirmed by an X-ray he posted on social media after the fight. The X-ray showed that he had a broken ulna bone in his right arm. Despite the injury, Hooker was able to finish the fight and win by split decision.

Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner snubbed for Fight Of The Night

Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner’s fight at UFC 290 was a thrilling one, but it was snubbed for the Fight of the Night bonus. The fight was a three-round spectacle that saw both fighters exchange big blows and leave everything in the octagon.

Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner’s fight was a grueling, frantic brawl that had fans on the edge of their seats. Both fighters showed incredible heart and tenacity, and they left everything in the octagon. The fight was a back-and-forth war that saw both fighters land big shots and take a lot of punishment.

Dan Hooker won the fight by split decision, but it was a close fight that could have gone either way. Turner had his moments in the fight, and he landed some big shots that had Hooker in trouble. However, Hooker was able to weather the storm and come back strong in the later rounds.

If Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja didn’t take place on this fight card, Turner vs. Hooker would have been guaranteed to win Fight Of The Night. Unfortunately, Moreno vs. Pantoja was arguably the fight of the year and the chances of that were to happen were very slim but that’s how good UFC 290 was this past Saturday. It will go down as one of the greatest PPV events of the year and in the history of the UFC.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 242- Makhachev vs Ramos

Charles Oliveira will not be ready for UFC 294; Who will fight Islam Makhachev?

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3min
UFC News and Rumors
FziXOYhXwAYt5fS
UFC Vegas 77: Holm vs Silva Fight Card, Date and Time
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  40min
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 246-Holm vs Pennington
UFC Vegas 77 Fighter Pay: Holly Holm to take home over $200,000 in salary and payouts
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
donald cowboy cerrone
‘Cowboy’ Cerrone reveals UFC career earnings during Hall of Fame speech
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  4h
UFC News and Rumors
maxresdefault (2)
Dana White’s Contender Series Season 7 Roster Filling Up for Summer 2023 Launch
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  4h
UFC News and Rumors
ufc performance based fighter rankings flyweights
Henry Cejudo Targets Merab Dvalishvili for his Path to the UFC Bantamweight Title
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 247-Jones vs Reyes
Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Heavyweight Title Fight Announced for UFC 295 in November
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
More News
Arrow to top