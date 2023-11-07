NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders appeared on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday.

Dan Patrick asked Deion a question he could not answer.

Sanders has repeatedly said that he doesn’t see a career path for himself in NFL coaching.

He appreciates the game and wants to help young men on their path to adulthood at the college level.

Sanders believes at the NFL, men can get distracted by the money and not strive to be the best players they can be.

But Patrick asked him a question that he could not answer.

The fact that he could not answer it may leave the door open a tiny bit for NFL teams seeking Sanders as a head coach in the years to come.

What Patrick Asked Deion

He asked if Sanders would go to an NFL team in a package deal with his two sons, Shedeur and Shilo.

Sanders was clear that both boys are staying at Colorado for another year so the 2025 NFL Draft is the first time this could be a possibility.

He told Patrick that he honestly did not know the answer to that question.

Deion Sanders says being an NFL Head Coach is not for him… Would that be different if it were a package deal with Shedeur and Shilo though? pic.twitter.com/vpGNvpsmPL — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) November 7, 2023

It is an interesting thought, but the reality would be difficult to make happen.

Shedeur and Shilo are both good players, and it is unlikely that both will end up on the same NFL team.

Adding Deion into the mix and trying to get all three to land on one team seems practically impossible.

However, an NFL executive listening to Patrick’s show today may give it some thought on how to make it happen.

In the meantime, Sanders is focused on the Buffaloes 2023 season.

It was a success in many ways, but Sanders has said that there is more work to do especially with recruiting.

The 4-5 Buffaloes host the 6-3 Arizona Wildcats in the final home game of the season on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST.