NCAAF

Dan Patrick Asks Deion Sanders A Question He Did Not Know How To Answer

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Colorado Football Instagram Followers Have Jumped By 1724% Since Deion Sanders Hired

NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders appeared on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday.

Dan Patrick asked Deion a question he could not answer.

Sanders has repeatedly said that he doesn’t see a career path for himself in NFL coaching.

He appreciates the game and wants to help young men on their path to adulthood at the college level.

Sanders believes at the NFL, men can get distracted by the money and not strive to be the best players they can be.

But Patrick asked him a question that he could not answer.

The fact that he could not answer it may leave the door open a tiny bit for NFL teams seeking Sanders as a head coach in the years to come.

What Patrick Asked Deion

He asked if Sanders would go to an NFL team in a package deal with his two sons, Shedeur and Shilo.

Sanders was clear that both boys are staying at Colorado for another year so the 2025 NFL Draft is the first time this could be a possibility.

He told Patrick that he honestly did not know the answer to that question.

 

It is an interesting thought, but the reality would be difficult to make happen.

Shedeur and Shilo are both good players, and it is unlikely that both will end up on the same NFL team.

Adding Deion into the mix and trying to get all three to land on one team seems practically impossible.

However, an NFL executive listening to Patrick’s show today may give it some thought on how to make it happen.

In the meantime, Sanders is focused on the Buffaloes 2023 season.

It was a success in many ways, but Sanders has said that there is more work to do especially with recruiting.

The 4-5 Buffaloes host the 6-3 Arizona Wildcats in the final home game of the season on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST.

Topics  
College Football News and Rumors Colorado Buffaloes NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
aef65d3a-e1ce-44d4-9a35-696f7ca7effb-large16x9_GettyImages1699638170

Kirk Ferentz Is Finally Removing Son Brian As Offensive Coordinator At Iowa

Author image Colin Lynch  •  Oct 31 2023
NCAAF
bf688727-aa1e-4163-83a6-7d3abeae1b4a-large16x9_GettyImages1351714307
Big 12 Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 8
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Oct 27 2023
NCAAF
GettyImages-1245846718-1024x683
Big Ten Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 9
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Oct 26 2023
NCAAF
Deion Sanders Colorado
Deion Sanders And Brady Quinn Have Intriguing Reactions To Alleged Michigan Sign-Stealing Scandal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 25 2023
NCAAF
Cooper DeJean
Iowa Fans Taken On Roller Coaster Ride Of Emotions In Final Minute Of Loss To Minnesota
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 21 2023
NCAAF
Alabama vs Tennessee
3 Facts About “Third Saturday In October” Alabama-Tennessee Football Rivalry
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 21 2023
NCAAF
Ohio State v Penn State
4 Facts About The Penn State Vs. Ohio State Football Rivalry
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top