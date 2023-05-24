Dana White and Aljamain Sterling Continue War of Words

UFC President Dana White and Aljamain Sterling have been going back and forth in the media recently, with both men taking shots at each other. The latest round of barbs came after Sterling said that he may need time to heal up before his UFC 292 headliner with Sean O’Malley can happen Aug. 19.

White responded by saying that Sterling is the one who is not giving himself credit by saying that he may need time to heal up. White said that if Sterling is not healthy, he should not take the fight and that the UFC will find someone else to fight O’Malley. He also said that Sterling’s comments have caused fans to question whether or not he is actually going to fight. White concluded by saying that he does not understand how Sterling can say that White is not giving him credit.

Sterling fired back by saying that White is just trying to discredit him and that he is the one who is not giving Sterling credit. Sterling said that he has been the UFC bantamweight champion for over a year and that he has defended his title twice. He also said that he is the only fighter to ever win a title by disqualification and that he has never been finished in his career. Sterling concluded by saying that he is the real champion and that White will eventually have to give him his due.

The war of words between White and Sterling is sure to continue in the lead-up to UFC 292. It will be interesting to see how the fight plays out and who comes out on top.