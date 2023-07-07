UFC News and Rumors

Dana White Confident Commissions Will Sanction Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg Fight

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
3 min read
MMA: UFC 246-Modafferi vs Barber

UFC President Dana White has been discussing the possibility of a fight between tech moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. The two billionaires have been trading barbs on social media, with Musk suggesting a “cage match” and Zuckerberg responding with “Send Me Location.” UFC President Dana White has confirmed that both men are “dead serious” about the fight and that he is confident that commissions will sanction the bout.

The Backstory

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been trading barbs on social media for years, but things recently escalated when Musk suggested a “cage match” between the two tech moguls. Zuckerberg responded with “Send Me Location,” and the two have been teasing the possibility of a fight ever since.

Dana White’s Reaction

UFC President Dana White has been following the back-and-forth between Musk and Zuckerberg, and he believes that the two men are serious about the fight. In fact, White has spoken to both men and said that they are “dead serious” about stepping into the octagon.

White has also said that he is confident that commissions will sanction the fight, despite the fact that neither Musk nor Zuckerberg has any professional fighting experience. White has suggested that the fight could be the biggest in the history of combat sports, with pay-per-view revenue potentially exceeding $1 billion.

The Critics

Not everyone is excited about the possibility of a fight between Musk and Zuckerberg. Some critics have called the fight a “gimmick” and have questioned whether it belongs in the UFC. However, White has defended the fight, saying that it would be a huge draw for fans and that he is confident that commissions will sanction it.

The possibility of a fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has captured the attention of the combat sports world, with UFC President Dana White expressing his confidence that the fight will be sanctioned by commissions. While some critics have dismissed the fight as a gimmick, White believes that it would be a huge draw for fans and could potentially generate more than $1 billion in pay-per-view revenue. Whether or not the fight actually happens remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the idea has captured the imagination of many people.
Garrett Kerman

