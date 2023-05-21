UFC News and Rumors

Dana White provides update on Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor

Garrett Kerman
Dana White, the president of the UFC, has given an update on the timeline for a potential fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. In an interview with MMA Fighting, White said that the fight could happen in the near future, but that there are still some details to be worked out.

“We’re definitely interested in making that fight happen,” White said. “It’s a great matchup, and I think it would be a huge draw for fans. But we still need to work out some of the logistics, like where and when the fight would take place.”
McGregor, a former two-division champion in the UFC, has not fought since his loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Chandler, a former Bellator champion who joined the UFC in 2020, is coming off a submission loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 in November 2022.
White did not give a specific timeline for when the fight could take place, but he did say that he is hopeful it will happen soon.
“We’re working on it,” he said. “We want to make this fight happen as soon as possible. It’s just a matter of getting all the pieces in place.”
The potential matchup between McGregor and Chandler has been talked about for months, with both fighters expressing interest in facing each other. McGregor has been vocal about his desire to return to the octagon and reclaim his status as one of the top fighters in the sport. “I’m ready to fight anyone, anytime, anywhere,” McGregor said in a recent interview. “I want to prove that I’m still one of the best fighters in the world, and I think Michael Chandler would be a great test for me.”
Chandler has also expressed interest in facing McGregor, saying that he believes it would be a “huge fight” for both him and the UFC. “I think Conor is one of the best fighters in the world, and I would love to test myself against him,” Chandler said. “I think it would be an incredible matchup, and I know fans would love to see it.”

While there is no official date set for McGregor vs. Chandler yet, fans are eagerly anticipating this potential matchup between two of the biggest names in MMA. As White said, “We’re working on it,” so stay tuned for more updates on this exciting fight.
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
