Dana White’s Contender Series Season 7 Roster Filling Up for Summer 2023 Launch

Garrett Kerman
Dana White’s Contender Series is back for its seventh season, and the roster is filling up fast. The series, which has become a popular platform for up-and-coming fighters to showcase their skills, is set to launch in the summer of 2023. The series has been a launching pad for many fighters who have gone on to become UFC stars, including Sean O’Malley, Edmen Shahbazyan, and Bo Nickal.

 Season 7 Roster

The roster for Season 7 is already taking shape, with several fighters confirmed to be participating. Here are some of the fighters who have been announced so far:

Week 1 – Aug. 8

  • Flyweight: Kevin Borjas (8-1) vs. Rickson Zenidim (14-1)
  • Bantamweight: Junior Cortez (7-2) vs. Payton Talbott (5-0)
  • Heavyweight: Caio Machado (7-1-1) vs. Kevin Szaflarski
  • Middleweight: Cesar Almeida (3-0 vs. Lucas Fernando (9-1)
  • Lightweight: Bogdan Grad (11-1) vs. Tom Nolan (5-0)

Week 2 – Aug. 15

  • Women’s strawweight: Eduarda Moura (8-0) vs. Janaina Silva (5-0)
  • Bantamweight: Charalampos Grigoriou (7-3) vs. Cameron Smotherman (8-3)
  • Heavyweight: Paulo Renato Jr. (12-2) vs. TBA
  • Featherweight: Hyder Amil (7-0) vs. Emrah Sonmez (14-4)
  • Lightweight: Abdul-Kerim Al-Selwady (14-3) vs. George Hardwick

Week 3 – Aug. 22

  • Featherweight: Luis Pajuelo (7-1) vs. Robbie Ring (6-0)
  • Women’s strawweight: Josefine Knutsson (5-0) vs. Isis Verbeek (4-1)
  • Flyweight: Felipe Dos Santos (7-0) vs. Luciano Pereira (13-1)
  • Welterweight: Kaik Brito (16-4) vs. TBA

Week 4 – Aug. 29

  • Middleweight: Marco Tulio Silva (9-1) vs.  TBA
  • Featherweight: Timmy Cuamba (6-1) vs. TBA
  • Welterweight: Carlos Prates (16-6) vs. Mitch Ramirez (7-0)
  • Lightweight: Bolaji Oki (7-1) vs. Dylan Salvador (5-1)
  • Heavyweight: Chandler Cole (10-3) vs. TBA
  • Featherweight: Mateo Vogel (8-2) vs. TBA

Week 5 – Sep. 5

  • Women’s flyweight: Corinne Laframboise (8-4) vs. TBA
  • Light heavyweight: Bruno Lopes (11-0) vs. Brendson Ribeiro
  • Featherweight: Jean Silva (10-2) vs. Kevin Vallejos (11-0)
  • Women’s bantamweight: Rainn Guerrero (5-1) vs. TBA
  • Bantamweight: Serhiy Sidey (9-1) vs. TBA

Week 6 – Sept. 12

  • Heavyweight: Jhonata Diniz (7-1) vs. Eduardo Neves (5-0)
  • Lightweight: James Llontop (13-2) vs. Malik Lewis (6-1)
  • Featherweight: Steven Nguyen (8-1) vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA

Week 7 – Sept. 19

  • Women’s strawweight: Stephanie Luciano (5-1) vs. Fabiola Pidroni (5-0)
  • Flyweight: Jhonata Silva (8-1) vs. TBA
  • Heavyweight: Shamil Ghaziev (10-0) vs. Greg Velasco (6-0)
  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA

Week 8 – Sept. 26

  • Heavyweight: Mario Piazzon (6-0) vs. Alexander Soldatkin (14-3)
  • Women’s flyweight: Ernesta Kareckaite (4-0-1) vs. Sora Rakhmonova (4-1)
  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA

Week 9 – Oct. 3

  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA

Week 10 – Oct. 10

  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA
Dana White’s Contender Series has become a must-watch for MMA fans, as it provides a glimpse into the future of the sport. With Season 7 set to launch in the summer of 2023, fans can expect to see some of the best up-and-coming fighters in the world compete for a chance to earn a UFC contract. The series has been a launching pad for many fighters who have gone on to become UFC stars, and Season 7 is shaping up to be no different.
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
