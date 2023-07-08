Dana White’s Contender Series Season 7 Roster Filling Up for Summer 2023 Launch

Dana White’s Contender Series is back for its seventh season, and the roster is filling up fast. The series, which has become a popular platform for up-and-coming fighters to showcase their skills, is set to launch in the summer of 2023. The series has been a launching pad for many fighters who have gone on to become UFC stars, including Sean O’Malley, Edmen Shahbazyan, and Bo Nickal.

Remember when… Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) earned a UFC contract by submitting Donovan Beard with a triangle choke in 52 seconds on Dana White’s Contender Series. Nickal returns at #UFC290 this Saturday.#MMATwitter #ufc #mma pic.twitter.com/Bj7auPtb0I — Curtis Calhoun (@CalhounOnMMA) July 5, 2023

Season 7 Roster

The roster for Season 7 is already taking shape, with several fighters confirmed to be participating. Here are some of the fighters who have been announced so far:

Week 1 – Aug. 8

Flyweight : Kevin Borjas (8-1) vs. Rickson Zenidim (14-1)

: Kevin Borjas (8-1) vs. Rickson Zenidim (14-1) Bantamweight : Junior Cortez (7-2) vs. Payton Talbott (5-0)

: Junior Cortez (7-2) vs. Payton Talbott (5-0) Heavyweight : Caio Machado (7-1-1) vs. Kevin Szaflarski

: Caio Machado (7-1-1) vs. Kevin Szaflarski Middleweight : Cesar Almeida (3-0 vs. Lucas Fernando (9-1)

: Cesar Almeida (3-0 vs. Lucas Fernando (9-1) Lightweight: Bogdan Grad (11-1) vs. Tom Nolan (5-0)

Week 2 – Aug. 15

Women’s strawweight : Eduarda Moura (8-0) vs. Janaina Silva (5-0)

: Eduarda Moura (8-0) vs. Janaina Silva (5-0) Bantamweight : Charalampos Grigoriou (7-3) vs. Cameron Smotherman (8-3)

: Charalampos Grigoriou (7-3) vs. Cameron Smotherman (8-3) Heavyweight : Paulo Renato Jr. (12-2) vs. TBA

: Paulo Renato Jr. (12-2) vs. TBA Featherweight : Hyder Amil (7-0) vs. Emrah Sonmez (14-4)

: Hyder Amil (7-0) vs. Emrah Sonmez (14-4) Lightweight: Abdul-Kerim Al-Selwady (14-3) vs. George Hardwick

Week 3 – Aug. 22

Featherweight : Luis Pajuelo (7-1) vs. Robbie Ring (6-0)

: Luis Pajuelo (7-1) vs. Robbie Ring (6-0) Women’s strawweight : Josefine Knutsson (5-0) vs. Isis Verbeek (4-1)

: Josefine Knutsson (5-0) vs. Isis Verbeek (4-1) Flyweight : Felipe Dos Santos (7-0) vs. Luciano Pereira (13-1)

: Felipe Dos Santos (7-0) vs. Luciano Pereira (13-1) Welterweight: Kaik Brito (16-4) vs. TBA

Week 4 – Aug. 29

Middleweight : Marco Tulio Silva (9-1) vs. TBA

: Marco Tulio Silva (9-1) vs. TBA Featherweight : Timmy Cuamba (6-1) vs. TBA

: Timmy Cuamba (6-1) vs. TBA Welterweight : Carlos Prates (16-6) vs. Mitch Ramirez (7-0)

: Carlos Prates (16-6) vs. Mitch Ramirez (7-0) Lightweight : Bolaji Oki (7-1) vs. Dylan Salvador (5-1)

: Bolaji Oki (7-1) vs. Dylan Salvador (5-1) Heavyweight : Chandler Cole (10-3) vs. TBA

: Chandler Cole (10-3) vs. TBA Featherweight: Mateo Vogel (8-2) vs. TBA

Week 5 – Sep. 5

Women’s flyweight : Corinne Laframboise (8-4) vs. TBA

: Corinne Laframboise (8-4) vs. TBA Light heavyweight : Bruno Lopes (11-0) vs. Brendson Ribeiro

: Bruno Lopes (11-0) vs. Brendson Ribeiro Featherweight : Jean Silva (10-2) vs. Kevin Vallejos (11-0)

: Jean Silva (10-2) vs. Kevin Vallejos (11-0) Women’s bantamweight : Rainn Guerrero (5-1) vs. TBA

: Rainn Guerrero (5-1) vs. TBA Bantamweight: Serhiy Sidey (9-1) vs. TBA

Week 6 – Sept. 12

Heavyweight : Jhonata Diniz (7-1) vs. Eduardo Neves (5-0)

: Jhonata Diniz (7-1) vs. Eduardo Neves (5-0) Lightweight : James Llontop (13-2) vs. Malik Lewis (6-1)

: James Llontop (13-2) vs. Malik Lewis (6-1) Featherweight : Steven Nguyen (8-1) vs. TBA

: Steven Nguyen (8-1) vs. TBA TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

Week 7 – Sept. 19

Women’s strawweight : Stephanie Luciano (5-1) vs. Fabiola Pidroni (5-0)

: Stephanie Luciano (5-1) vs. Fabiola Pidroni (5-0) Flyweight : Jhonata Silva (8-1) vs. TBA

: Jhonata Silva (8-1) vs. TBA Heavyweight : Shamil Ghaziev (10-0) vs. Greg Velasco (6-0)

: Shamil Ghaziev (10-0) vs. Greg Velasco (6-0) TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

Week 8 – Sept. 26

Heavyweight : Mario Piazzon (6-0) vs. Alexander Soldatkin (14-3)

: Mario Piazzon (6-0) vs. Alexander Soldatkin (14-3) Women’s flyweight : Ernesta Kareckaite (4-0-1) vs. Sora Rakhmonova (4-1)

: Ernesta Kareckaite (4-0-1) vs. Sora Rakhmonova (4-1) TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

Week 9 – Oct. 3

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

Week 10 – Oct. 10

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

