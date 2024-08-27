Danny Jansen plays for two teams in one game

One of the most bizarre box scores in Major League Baseball history popped up on Monday. That is because catcher Danny Jansen of Elmhurst, Illinois showed up on both teams. Never before has a MLB player played with both teams in the same game.

What was the situation?

The Blue Jays and Red Sox were postponed in the second inning on June 26 with the game tied at zero due to rain. It was agreed upon that the game would be made up on August 26. However, on July 27, the Blue Jays and Red Sox made a trade. Jansen was moved from Toronto to Boston for minor leaguers Gilberto Batista, Cutter Coffey and Eddinson Paulino. So, when the game resumed on Monday, Daulton Varsho came into play for Jansen and was moved to centerfield, while the new Blue Jays catcher was Brian Serven of Palm Desert, California. Actually due to recent transactions, the only two Blue Jays who remained in the lineup were Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer.

What was the outcome?

The Blue Jays won 4-1, with Springer and Guerrero Jr. making significant contributions. Springer hit a seventh inning solo home run, while Guerrero Jr. hit a double in the eighth inning which scored two runs.

How did Jansen do?

Jansen did not bat for the Blue Jays when the game started at Fenway Park. He just caught for the Blue Jays in the bottom of the first inning. When the game resumed, Jansen had one hit in four at bats. The base hit was a single in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Danny Jansen in 2024

Jansen is batting .216 with eight home runs and 23 runs batted in. During 77 games, 281 plate appearances and 241 at bats, Jansen has scored 31 runs and had 52 hits, 13 doubles, 31 walks, 89 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .307 and a slugging percentage of .369.