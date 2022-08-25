Dansby Swanson contract talks should have Braves fans excited

New reports have recently come out that the Atlanta Braves are interested in signing Dansby Swanson to a contract extension. Considering the type of year he’s having, hitting nearly .300 and belting 16 home runs, it makes sense from the Braves‘ perspective why they want to bring back the World Series champion.

Dansby Swanson About Possible Contract

Dansby Swanson had the following to say about staying with the Atlanta Braves, according to The Athletic

“The easiest way I can say it is, from the conversations we’ve had, they want me here and this is my home — I want to be here,” Swanson said. “One would think (that would lead to a deal), right? But we’ve seen crazy things happen before. I’ve really gotten to a point of just surrendering that over. This is my home. But wherever the good Lord is going to put me is where I’m supposed to be. I’ve come to terms with that.”

Dansby and Freeman Have The Same Agent

The Athletic added the following, giving some more insight about a new deal for Swanson. The reason they noted makes plenty of sense, especially what happened with the Freddie Freeman deal in Atlanta:

“Swanson is represented by the same agency as Freddie Freeman, Excel Sports Management. His comments indicate perhaps a greater understanding of the business side than Freeman had entering the open market. Yet if anything, Swanson seems more likely to stay with the Braves.

What’s being said here certainly makes sense. The Braves could fear that Dansby Swanson is not going to sign a contract after what happened with Freddie Freeman, but it looks like Swanson is in a different position here and that he wants to stay in Atlanta. They have to make sure to continue building around their key assets as they’ve done a great job with that throughout the past few seasons.