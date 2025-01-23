News

Dave Portnoy Takes Aim at Ohio State-Notre Dame Championship Game as CFP Title TV Ratings Fall By 12%

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
2 min read
CFP Championship TV Ratings

Despite being the most watched game of the year so far, CFP championship TV ratings fell by double digits year-on-year and Dave Portnoy has given a brutal assessment of the season’s curtain call.

2025 CFP Championship TV Ratings Fall Drastically 

Ohio State – who were heavily favoured by US sportsbooks – clinched their first CFP championship title in a decade on Monday night, as an average viewership of 22.2 million people tuned in to watch their 34-23 victory over Notre Dame.

There were plenty of positives to take from a historic night for the Buckeyes; their second national championship in the CFP era, the most-watched game of the season, and even the most-viewed non-NFL sporting event in the US over the past year.

However, comparative CFP championship tv ratings make for grim reading.

An average of 25 million viewers sat down to watch Michigan’s 34-13 victory over Washington in 2024, meaning this year’s NCAA playoff match-up saw a ratings drop of 12%.

Since the CFP title era came into effect, it ranks as the third-lowest audience according to ESPN, with all three of those coming in the past five years.

Dave Portnoy Says “Nobody Cared” About CFB Championship Game

Barstool Sports head honcho and die-hard Michigan fan Dave Portnoy – who will have gone into hiding after seeing rivals Ohio State win – gave a damning assessment upon seeing the low ratings.

‘Yikes. Like I said nobody cared.

‘Too far into NFL playoffs, fourth place conference team, inauguration. If a tree falls in the woods and nobody hears it does it make any noise.”

The game arrived on a Monday night that closely followed a breathtaking NFL Divisional Round weekend, as well as the hysteria around Donald Trump’s second inauguration as president.

The first CFP title game in 2015, which saw the Buckeyes’ claim a 22-point win over Oregon – is still the most-watched college football game in the CFP era at 33.9 million viewers.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAA News
Author image
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie has years of experience since graduating university with a first-class sports journalism degree. Having been published on leading global sports content brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators he has a wealth of experience tailored towards news, long-form content and betting. In the past, he has also garnered experience in several voluntary roles in the fintech and crypto sector.
Charlie Rhodes

