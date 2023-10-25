NCAAF

Deion Sanders And Brady Quinn Have Intriguing Reactions To Alleged Michigan Sign-Stealing Scandal

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Deion Sanders Colorado

The alleged and elaborate plan by the University of Michigan to steal competitors’ signals in advance of their games is making daily headlines with new revelations being revealed.

This is unprecedented so it is not clear how or what penalties or punishments will be levied when the investigation concludes.

In the meantime, high-profile people associated with the sport are being asked for their reactions.

Among two of the most interesting and somewhat indifferent reactions come from Hall of Fame NFL player and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and former Notre Dame quarterback and current FOX Sports analyst Brady Quinn.

1. Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders And Brady Quinn Have Intriguing Reactions To Alleged Michigan Sign-Stealing Scandal

Sanders seemed unaffected by the allegations.

He pointed out that a team could have the opposing team’s game plan, but they still have to stop them.

His belief is that football is so physical that knowing what is happening and stopping it are two independent tasks.

Knowing what to expect does not equate to automatically winning the game.

2. Brady Quinn

Deion Sanders And Brady Quinn Have Intriguing Reactions To Alleged Michigan Sign-Stealing Scandal

Quinn’s reaction is more alarming.

He insinuated that Michigan is the team that got caught doing this, but it is a widespread behavior in college football.

If It Is Believed To Be A Problem, What Is The Solution?

Matt Rhule, former Carolina Panthers head coach and current Nebraska head coach, has a solution.

Eliminate the need for hand signals by allowing communication through the helmets.

He points out that high school and NFL football implement technology, but it is not as prevalent in college.

Topics  
College Football News and Rumors Colorado Buffaloes Michigan Wolverines NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
bf688727-aa1e-4163-83a6-7d3abeae1b4a-large16x9_GettyImages1351714307

Big 12 Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 8

Author image Colin Lynch  •  2h
NCAAF
GettyImages-1245846718-1024x683
Big Ten Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 9
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Oct 26 2023
NCAAF
Cooper DeJean
Iowa Fans Taken On Roller Coaster Ride Of Emotions In Final Minute Of Loss To Minnesota
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 21 2023
NCAAF
Alabama vs Tennessee
3 Facts About “Third Saturday In October” Alabama-Tennessee Football Rivalry
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 21 2023
NCAAF
Ohio State v Penn State
4 Facts About The Penn State Vs. Ohio State Football Rivalry
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 21 2023
NCAAF
64fce22ee323c
Big Ten Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 8
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Oct 20 2023
NCAAF
ahmad-gardner-getty-10-6-ftrjpg_i6kvmik9j5hj1xa2kie06ff4h.jpg
Big 12 Football Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Week 8
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Oct 19 2023
More News
Arrow to top