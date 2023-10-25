The alleged and elaborate plan by the University of Michigan to steal competitors’ signals in advance of their games is making daily headlines with new revelations being revealed.

This is unprecedented so it is not clear how or what penalties or punishments will be levied when the investigation concludes.

“There’s no precedent to indicate what any potential punishment would be for Michigan or coach Jim Harbaugh, as NCAA enforcement has never seen a case of this scope in signal stealing.” 👀👀👀 https://t.co/GFPDfD4P4z — JJ THEE Buckeye and Bengals Fan (@Buckeye_JJ) October 23, 2023

In the meantime, high-profile people associated with the sport are being asked for their reactions.

Among two of the most interesting and somewhat indifferent reactions come from Hall of Fame NFL player and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and former Notre Dame quarterback and current FOX Sports analyst Brady Quinn.

1. Deion Sanders

Sanders seemed unaffected by the allegations.

He pointed out that a team could have the opposing team’s game plan, but they still have to stop them.

His belief is that football is so physical that knowing what is happening and stopping it are two independent tasks.

Knowing what to expect does not equate to automatically winning the game.

The funniest part about this play is that Michigan players point to the sky, presumably calling a pass. But it didn’t matter because Ohio State still threw a TD. As Deion Sanders said, “You can have someone’s whole game plan, they can mail it to you, you still gotta stop it.” https://t.co/ol3ObgLrWM — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 24, 2023

2. Brady Quinn

Quinn’s reaction is more alarming.

He insinuated that Michigan is the team that got caught doing this, but it is a widespread behavior in college football.

Brady Quinn spitting facts here. & you gotta remember he played for the Fighting Irish. The fact he’s defending Michigan speaks volumes https://t.co/TkrZPnZJRV — #HumboldtStrong (@PeskySens4life) October 25, 2023

If It Is Believed To Be A Problem, What Is The Solution?

Matt Rhule, former Carolina Panthers head coach and current Nebraska head coach, has a solution.

Eliminate the need for hand signals by allowing communication through the helmets.

He points out that high school and NFL football implement technology, but it is not as prevalent in college.

Matt Rhule is 100 percent correct. Silly that NCAA doesn’t allow mics in the helmet. pic.twitter.com/iHWykhDZ2H — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) October 24, 2023