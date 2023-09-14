NCAAF

Deion Sanders Is Dissed By Colorado State HC Jay Norvell Days Before The Rocky Mountain Showdown

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Deion Sanders Effect- 45,000 Fans Attend Colorado Football Spring Game

The Rocky Mountain Showdown is happening this weekend, and it is going to be a spicy one.

In the 2023 edition, the 0-1 Colorado State Rams will be the visiting team against the 2-0 University of Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday night at 10:00 PM EDT.

Everyone has been talking about the Buffs ever since Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime took over as the head coach.

Those who have spoken negatively about Coach Prime and his program have only motivated the Buffs to be even better.

That’s when it is hard to understand why Colorado State’s head coach Jay Norvell decided to get it on the act and diss Deion two days before the game.

He decided to comment on Deion wearing a hat and sunglasses during postgame interviews.

Deion is a well-known NFL Hall of Famer and sports figure for playing two professional sports.

He does not publicly speak poorly of other people so this was a cheap shot that Norvell may have thought was funny, but it will likely backfire.


Stephen A. Smith is already predicting how Coach Prime will handle the handshake on the field after the game.

We will have to wait and see if he is right; plenty of cameras will be focused on their interaction, that much is certain.

Author image
More News
