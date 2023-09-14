The Rocky Mountain Showdown is happening this weekend, and it is going to be a spicy one.

In the 2023 edition, the 0-1 Colorado State Rams will be the visiting team against the 2-0 University of Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday night at 10:00 PM EDT.

Everyone has been talking about the Buffs ever since Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime took over as the head coach.

Those who have spoken negatively about Coach Prime and his program have only motivated the Buffs to be even better.

That’s when it is hard to understand why Colorado State’s head coach Jay Norvell decided to get it on the act and diss Deion two days before the game.

Jay Norvell had something to say ahead of Colorado State’s matchup with Colorado. pic.twitter.com/7tZ2QxYPuW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 14, 2023

He decided to comment on Deion wearing a hat and sunglasses during postgame interviews.

Why would the CSU Rams HC Jay Norvell make such a personal statement like this about Deion Sanders, “When I talk to grown ups, I take my hat and glasses off” #SkoBuffs 🤷🏾‍♂️#RockyMountainShowdown Things just got real. pic.twitter.com/9R8HUpIlV2 — Nick Ferguson (@NickFerguson_25) September 14, 2023

Deion is a well-known NFL Hall of Famer and sports figure for playing two professional sports.

He does not publicly speak poorly of other people so this was a cheap shot that Norvell may have thought was funny, but it will likely backfire.

Deion Sanders responds to CSU head coach Jay Norvell: “It was gonna be a good game, but they messed around and made it PERSONAL.” 🍿🍿🍿 (via @WellOffForever) pic.twitter.com/FAK59UJ9sG — On3 (@On3sports) September 14, 2023



Stephen A. Smith is already predicting how Coach Prime will handle the handshake on the field after the game.

“I would go out there Saturday, I would bust their living ass, and then I’d go to midfield at the end and I’d take off my hat and my glasses and say congratulations and great game.”@stephenasmith explains what he would do if he were Deion Sanders vs. CSU on Saturday 😅 pic.twitter.com/5drizUIXXq — First Take (@FirstTake) September 14, 2023

We will have to wait and see if he is right; plenty of cameras will be focused on their interaction, that much is certain.

College Football Betting Guides 2023