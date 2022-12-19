NCAAF

Deion Sanders’ Son Shedeur and Former No.1 Recruit Travis Hunter To Leave Jackson State Football and Enter Transfer Portal

David Evans
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Deion Sanders was announced as coach of the Colorado Buffaloes just over a couple of weeks ago and will leave his position at Jackson State Football to take over. Now, some of the players that Sanders is related to or recruited to JSU are on their way out as well. Sanders’ son, quarterback Shedeur, and former number one recruit, cornerback and wide receiver, Travis Hunter both entered the NCAA transfer portal in the last couple of days. Coach Prime may have let slip on Instagram Live that he expects Travis Hunter to follow him to Colorado “real soon”.

Coach Prime & Sons to Buffaloes

When Deion Sanders announced he was taking over at Colorado, speculation was rife on which of Jackson State players would join him. It looks as though there could be at least three after Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, and Shilo Sanders declared they will enter the transfer portal.

Hunter shocked the college football world when he committed to JSU in 2022 despite offers from schools like Clemson and Alabama. He was the number one recruit in that class and has impressed in his year at Jackson State. In an Instagram Live video shot about a week ago, Coach Prime said Travis Hunter would join Colorado soon.

“When is Travis coming? Real soon. I saw (speculation) online the other day,” Sanders said. “What do you think Travis is going to do? What is wrong with y’all?”

Sanders’ son, Shedeur is the quarterback at Jackson State and he is also likely to follow his father to the Pac-12. Along with Shedeur, Sanders’ other son, Shilo will also likely follow his father as he announced he will enter the transfer portal too. Shilo plays as a defensive back for JSU. It remains to be seen if Coach Prime can lure any other big-name signings to the program, but for now he has taken the core of the JSU roster.

Topics  
NCAAF News
