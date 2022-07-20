Deion Sanders to Donate 50% of Salary to Jackson State Football

In 2020, Deion Sanders made headlines by signing a $1.2 million deal to become the head coach of the Jackson State football team. Now, Sanders is giving back, donating 50 percent of his total salary back to Jackson State in order to make sure the athletic facilities are ready prior to the college football season. Below, we’ll go over Deion Sanders’ donation back to Jackson State and the impact that he’s made on the Jackson State football program.

Deion Sanders to Donate 50% of His $1.2 Million Contract Back to Jackson State

Deion Sanders revealed in an Instagram video that he plans to donate half of his salary at Jackson State to help the school improve its athletic facilities.

With a month to go before the start of the college football season, Sanders’ donation is as much about giving back as it is about winning.

Sanders was one of the biggest stars during his playing career.

A former two-sport athlete, Sanders played in the MLB and the NFL, where he finished with just under $60 million in career earnings. He won two Super Bowls and was one of the best cornerbacks in the league during his NFL career.

While a $600,000 donation might not seem like a lot for someone of Sanders’ stature, his willingness to sign with and reinvest in Jackson State says a lot about his character both on and off of the football field.

Sanders’ Impact at Jackson State and on HBCU Football

Unlike other pro athletes, Sanders has found a way to transition from becoming a great player to an excellent head coach.

Since coming to Jackson State, all Sanders has won is win games. He is 15-5 in two season as the head coach of the Tigers, who are coming off of

Jackson State’s turnaround hasn’t gone unnoticed either.

One of the most charismatic football players of his time, Sanders has used his enthusiasm to get through to some of the nation’s top high school football players.

In fact, Jackson State signed the No. 1 high school football player in the nation in Travis Hunter, a move that could mark a shift at Jackson State and the HBCU football landscape.

Jackson State Football Outlook for the 2022 Season

Fresh off of a 2021 Celebration Bowl loss, the Tigers will be hungry for more following an impressive 11-2 season.

After the loss, Sanders was already looking forward to next season, saying “We are going to come back stronger, ready and prepared.”

En route to the first 11-win season in program history, Sanders helped guide Jackson State to nine consecutive wins.

With college football’s No. 1 recruit in hand, the Tigers could be one of the teams to watch during the 2022 college football season.