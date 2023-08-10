Derrick Lewis Signs New 8-Fight Deal with UFC

Derrick Lewis has signed a new eight-fight deal with the UFC, ending his brief stint as a free agent. Lewis had revealed after his victory over Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291 in July that it was the final fight on his previous deal. However, UFC President Dana White and executive Hunter Campbell insinuated that Lewis had already been re-signed by the promotion to a new eight-fight deal. A person with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that “The Black Beast” will remain with the UFC for the foreseeable future.

Lewis’ UFC Career

Lewis has had a successful career in the UFC, with a record of 27-11. He is known for his knockout power and has the most knockouts in UFC heavyweight history with 14. Lewis has competed for UFC gold on two separate occasions, losing to Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 230 in November 2018 for the undisputed title, and came up short in his bid to win the interim heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 265 in August 2022.

With his new eight-fight deal, Lewis will have the opportunity to continue his career in the UFC and potentially compete for the heavyweight title once again. At 37 years old, Lewis is still a dangerous fighter and has the potential to knock out anyone in the division. It will be interesting to see who the UFC matches him up against in his next fight.

Potential Opponents

Marcin Tybura



Marcin Tybura is a top-ranked heavyweight and is coming off a loss against Tom Aspinall at UFC London. Tybura has won seven of his last nine fights and is a dangerous opponent for anyone in the division. A matchup between Lewis and Tybura would be a chance for Lewis to prove that he can beat one of the best heavyweights in the world.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Derrick Lewis are heavy-handed knockout artists which would make for an exciting affair for the fight fans. Both fighters have had their fair share of trouble with grapplers so giving them a matchup with strikers like themselves would make it an evenly-matched fight for either one of them to showcase their abilities and a chance to move up in the rankings.