News

DJ Reader out for majority of Bengals season with knee injury

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Linkedin
1 min read
B839351C-0FB6-41C3-A517-93179AF37F6E
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Cincinnati Bengals star defensive tackle DJ Reader is expected to miss the majority of the remaining NFL season.

Reader, 28, was drafted with the 166th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans and started seven games as a rookie.

The defensive tackle has been undoubtedly Cincinnati’s best player through the first three weeks and is seen as a significant loss to the team.

The Bengals won their first game of the season on Sunday against Joe Flacco’s New York Jets, as Reader made two tackles before being ruled out.

Next up for Cincinnati is a tough test against the undefeated Miami Dolphins and star QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

Topics  
News NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Related To News

News
Jalen Pitre

Top 5 Rookie Performances from Week 3: Chris Olave just misses out on top spot

Author image Olly Taliku  •  2h
News
Cooper Rush
Mike McCarthy says Cowboys backup Qb Cooper Rush: ‘Doesn’t get rattled’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  20h
News
Rihanna Super Bowl
Rihanna To Perform In Super Bowl Half-Time Show
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Sep 26 2022
News
A Little Early For A Watershed Moment, Isn’t It?
Author image lucabrasi12  •  Sep 24 2022
News
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
Aaron Judge not focused on home run record, here to win
Author image Jon Conahan  •  Sep 19 2022
News
1422877152.0
New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Same Game Parlay: Best Prop Bets For NFL Sunday
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Sep 19 2022
News
1-russell-wilson
Best Week 2 NFL Betting Promo Codes & Betting Offers: Week 2 NFL Free Bets
Author image nikhilkalro  •  Sep 16 2022
More News
Arrow to top