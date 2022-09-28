DJ Reader out for majority of Bengals season with knee injury

Cincinnati Bengals star defensive tackle DJ Reader is expected to miss the majority of the remaining NFL season.

Reader, 28, was drafted with the 166th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans and started seven games as a rookie.

The defensive tackle has been undoubtedly Cincinnati’s best player through the first three weeks and is seen as a significant loss to the team.

Significant Bengals news: The initial tests reveal that DJ Reader, who suffered a knee injury against NYJ, will not be back anytime soon. It is not expected to be a season-ender, but the Bengals will be without their star nose tackle for an extended period of time, per source. — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) September 27, 2022

The Bengals won their first game of the season on Sunday against Joe Flacco’s New York Jets, as Reader made two tackles before being ruled out.

Next up for Cincinnati is a tough test against the undefeated Miami Dolphins and star QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.