MLB News and Rumors

Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan has Tommy John Surgery

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_21600254_168396541_lowres-2

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan of New York, New York had Tommy John surgery this past week according to Katrina Stebbins of Fansided on Friday, and will not pitch this season. Sheehan had his rookie season with the Dodgers in 2023.

A look at Sheehan’s arm trouble

Sheehan was dealing with shoulder soreness while the Dodgers were competing in Cactus League action. The New Yorker was having problems while throwing spring training bullpens. The surgery took place on Wednesday.

Sheehan’s 2023 Major League Baseball Statistics

Sheehan pitched in 13 games with the Dodgers in 2023, and had a record of four wins and one loss with an earned run average of 4.92. During 60 1/3 innings, he had one save in on of his two relief appearances, and 64 strikeouts, and gave up 46 hits, 33 earned runs, 11 home runs, 26 walks, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.19.

First and Only MLB save

On August 3 in an 8-2 Dodgers win over the Oakland Athletics, Sheehan recorded his first Major League save. He accomplished the feat by throwing four innings in relief, and giving up two earned runs (both home runs), and one walk to go along with three strikeouts.

Three Quality Starts

During the 2023 MLB regular season, Sheehan had three quality starts. The first came on June 16 in his MLB regular season debut. Sheehan threw six no-hit innings, where he walked two batters and struck out three in a 7-5 Dodgers loss to the San Francisco Giants. Sheehan then gave up two earned runs in six innings in a 3-2 Dodgers win over the Houston Astros on June 23, and then two earned runs in six innings again in an 8-2 Dodgers win over the Colorado Rockies on September 27. In the Dodgers win over the Rockies, Sheehan struck out a career-high 10 batters.

First in the National League West

The Dodgers lead the National League West comfortably with a record of 32 wins and 17 losses. They lead the second place San Diego Padres by seven and a half games.

Topics  
Dodgers MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21600254_168396541_lowres-2

Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan has Tommy John Surgery

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  6h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Yankees star Aaron Judge heating up with extra base surge
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 18 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23225143_168396541_lowres-3
Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee out for the season with a torn labrum
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 18 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23065833_168396541_lowres-2
Pirates traded pitcher Roansy Contreras to the Angels
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 16 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Phillies starter Aaron Nola throws fourth career MLB shutout
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 15 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Matt Brash
Mariners relief pitcher Matt Brash has Tommy John surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 11 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees
Angels put third baseman Anthony Rendon on the 60 day injury list
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 11 2024
More News
Arrow to top