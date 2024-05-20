Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan has Tommy John Surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan of New York, New York had Tommy John surgery this past week according to Katrina Stebbins of Fansided on Friday, and will not pitch this season. Sheehan had his rookie season with the Dodgers in 2023.

A look at Sheehan’s arm trouble

Sheehan was dealing with shoulder soreness while the Dodgers were competing in Cactus League action. The New Yorker was having problems while throwing spring training bullpens. The surgery took place on Wednesday.

Sheehan’s 2023 Major League Baseball Statistics

Sheehan pitched in 13 games with the Dodgers in 2023, and had a record of four wins and one loss with an earned run average of 4.92. During 60 1/3 innings, he had one save in on of his two relief appearances, and 64 strikeouts, and gave up 46 hits, 33 earned runs, 11 home runs, 26 walks, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.19.

First and Only MLB save

On August 3 in an 8-2 Dodgers win over the Oakland Athletics, Sheehan recorded his first Major League save. He accomplished the feat by throwing four innings in relief, and giving up two earned runs (both home runs), and one walk to go along with three strikeouts.

Three Quality Starts

During the 2023 MLB regular season, Sheehan had three quality starts. The first came on June 16 in his MLB regular season debut. Sheehan threw six no-hit innings, where he walked two batters and struck out three in a 7-5 Dodgers loss to the San Francisco Giants. Sheehan then gave up two earned runs in six innings in a 3-2 Dodgers win over the Houston Astros on June 23, and then two earned runs in six innings again in an 8-2 Dodgers win over the Colorado Rockies on September 27. In the Dodgers win over the Rockies, Sheehan struck out a career-high 10 batters.

First in the National League West

The Dodgers lead the National League West comfortably with a record of 32 wins and 17 losses. They lead the second place San Diego Padres by seven and a half games.