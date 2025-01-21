News

Draymond Green injury update: Warriors forward expected out for at least another week

Joe Lyons
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors

The latest Draymond Green injury update has revealed the Golden State Warriors forward is expected to be sidelined for at least another week.

Draymond Green injury update: Out for at least a week with ‘mild’ calf injury

Green played just three minutes of Saturday’s win over the Washington Wizards, heading to the locker room early in the first quarter before being ruled out due to left calf tightness.

He returned to the bench shortly after but walked with a noticeable limp and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told the media Green was due to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury.

The 34-year-old was ruled out of Monday’s blowout loss to the Boston Celtics and the team announced he had suffered a ‘mild left calf strain’ and will be re-evaluated in a week.

What games will Draymond Green miss with calf injury?

Green will miss at least the next three Warriors games:

  • @ Sacramento Kings – Wednesday, January 22
  • vs Chicago Bulls – Thursday, January 23
  • vs Los Angeles Lakers – Saturday, January 25

The Warriors have not lived up to expectation in the first half of the season so far, currently hovering at .500 with 21 wins and 21 losses – but luckily there’s still plenty of time to turn the ship around.

As per the best online sportsbooks & betting sites in the US, Golden State are odds-on (-150) to miss the playoffs and their injury luck has been nothing short of horrid so far.

Steph Curry tweaked his ankle in Washington last weekend and Green’s injury is another name to add to the list alongside Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson and Brandin Podziemski.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites SportsLens, Basketball Insiders and Business2Community.
