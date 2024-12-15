Ducks trade defenseman Cam Fowler to the Blues

There was a trade in the National Hockey League on Saturday. The Anaheim Ducks traded defenseman Cam Fowler to the St. Louis Blues for prospect Jeremie Biakabutuka of Longueuil, Quebec and a second round pick in the 2027 National Hockey League Entry Draft. Even though Fowler was born in Windsor, Ontario, he represents the United States internationally because his mother Bridget is from Michigan. In fact, Cam has been living in the United States since age two. Like Fowler, Biakabutuka is a defenseman, who has played with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL and the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League in 2024-25.

Cam Fowler in 2024-25

This past season, Fowler had four assists for four points in 17 games with the Ducks. He was a -7 with six penalty minutes, 17 shots on goal, 29 blocked shots, two hits, four takeaways, and 15 giveaways.

Missed a month earlier this season

Fowler missed a full month earlier this season after he slammed his right shoulder into the boards on November 5 in a 5-1 Ducks loss to the Vancouver Canucks at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. At the time, Fowler lost his balance as he was battling for the puck with Canucks defenseman and captain Quinn Hughes of Orlando, Florida.

Has not won since October 29

It has been over a month since Fowler has been on the ice for a victory. That happened on October 29 in a 3-1 Ducks win over the New York Islanders. Since then, Fowler has lost nine straight games.

Drafted and an NHL All-Star

Fowler has been with the Ducks since 2010-11. He was drafted 12th overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League. Fowler was the third defenseman taken in the 2010 NHL Draft. He was selected behind Erik Gudbranson of Ottawa, Ontario (third overall by the Florida Panthers) and Dylan McIlrath of Winnipeg, Manitoba (10th overall by the New York Rangers).

In 2016-17 ,Fowler was a NHL All-Star. In 80 games, he had 11 goals and 28 assists for 39 points. He was a +7 with 20 penalty minutes, 15 power-play points, two shorthanded points, three game-winning goals, 186 shots on goal, 134 blocked shots, 29 hits, 30 takeaways, and 68 giveaways.