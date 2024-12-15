NHL News and Rumors

Ducks trade defenseman Cam Fowler to the Blues

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks

There was a trade in the National Hockey League on Saturday. The Anaheim Ducks traded defenseman Cam Fowler to the St. Louis Blues for prospect Jeremie Biakabutuka of Longueuil, Quebec and a second round pick in the 2027 National Hockey League Entry Draft. Even though Fowler was born in Windsor, Ontario, he represents the United States internationally because his mother Bridget is from Michigan. In fact, Cam has been living in the United States since age two. Like Fowler, Biakabutuka is a defenseman, who has played with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL and the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League in 2024-25.

Cam Fowler in 2024-25

This past season, Fowler had four assists for four points in 17 games with the Ducks. He was a -7 with six penalty minutes, 17 shots on goal, 29 blocked shots, two hits, four takeaways, and 15 giveaways.

Missed a month earlier this season

Fowler missed a full month earlier this season after he slammed his right shoulder into the boards on November 5 in a 5-1 Ducks loss to the Vancouver Canucks at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. At the time, Fowler lost his balance as he was battling for the puck with Canucks defenseman and captain Quinn Hughes of Orlando, Florida.

Has not won since October 29

It has been over a month since Fowler has been on the ice for a victory. That happened on October 29 in a 3-1 Ducks win over the New York Islanders. Since then, Fowler has lost nine straight games.

Drafted and an NHL All-Star

Fowler has been with the Ducks since 2010-11. He was drafted 12th overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League. Fowler was the third defenseman taken in the 2010 NHL Draft. He was selected behind Erik Gudbranson of Ottawa, Ontario (third overall by the Florida Panthers) and Dylan McIlrath of Winnipeg, Manitoba (10th overall by the New York Rangers).

In 2016-17 ,Fowler was a NHL All-Star. In 80 games, he had 11 goals and 28 assists for 39 points. He was a +7 with 20 penalty minutes, 15 power-play points, two shorthanded points, three game-winning goals, 186 shots on goal, 134 blocked shots, 29 hits, 30 takeaways, and 68 giveaways.

 

Topics  
Anaheim Ducks Blues NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks

Ducks trade defenseman Cam Fowler to the Blues

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel shine in Lightning win over Flames
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 13 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche
Bryan Rust records sixth career hat trick as Penguins clobber Canadiens 9-2
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 13 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22913551_168396541_lowres-2
Ducks center Trevor Zegras out six weeks with a knee injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 13 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24803829_168396541_lowres-2
Mikko Rantanen collects 10th career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 11 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23099312_168396541_lowres-2
Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk named NHL first star of the week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 10 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Dallas Stars
Rangers make Igor Shesterkin highest paid goalie in NHL history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 8 2024
More News
Arrow to top