Kevin Durant might be one of the faces of the NBA, but he is also a huge sports investor.

Durant hasn’t been shy about pursuing ownership in pro sports teams. In fact, he has already purchased stakes in Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union, NWSL’s Gotham FC, and Major League Pickleball team Brooklyn Aces.

Durant opened a firm with his business partner Rich Kleiman known as Thirty-Five Ventures. The company has been involved in many investments, including the Premier Lacrosse League.

Premier Lacrosse League Is Growing At A Rapid Rate

The PLL has been growing in popularity in the last four years. It launched in 2019 and features eight teams with 26-player rosters.

Earlier this summer, the PLL saw its social engagement grow by 146 percent. The league received 330 million views, up 186 percent from last year.

By the end of the 2023 season, the league projects to reach 104 million engagements, 895 million views, and 1.34 billion impressions.

The league is blowing up and Durant’s media company Boardroom is teaming up with the PLL to launch Street Lacrosse. It will be a more accessible version of the sport and debut in New York City, offering the league another way to improve its reach.

Kevin Durant Launches Street Lacrosse with PLL in New York

The event will be hosted on September 8th in New York at Kevin Durant’s “Build It and They Will Ball” court on East 12th Street.

Similar to pickup lacrosse, street lacrosse only requires sticks and a ball. The players will agree on the boundaries, goal target, and score.

The inaugural Street Lacrosse Open run will feature both pro and amateur games with PLL athletes, PLL assist partners like Bronx Lacrosse, Harlem Lacrosse, City Lax, and more.

The Open Run Is Open to All

Street Lacrosse is a community event and the Open Run will feature live music from DJ Ralphe Som.

The event will also have NYC street food, local art activations, and a series of lacrosse challenges.

In addition to the street lacrosse pick-up games that are going on, the PLL will also be donating 150 sticks and 12 nets to the East Side Community School.

There will also be other giveaways, including 1,000 mini sticks that will be given to the public.