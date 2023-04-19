News

Edmonton Oilers Facing a Must Win Situation in NHL Playoff Battle against LA

Bob Harvey
The Los Angeles Kings go for a second straight win over the Edmonton Oilers when the teams meet on Wednesday in Game 2 of their opening round NHL series. The Kings took the opener in the best-of-seven set in dramatic style, bouncing back from a two-goal third period deficit and winning in OT. They’ve now stolen home ice advantage away from the Oilers who are staring at a must win situation.

Game time is 10 p.m. ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton where the Oilers are -215 moneyline favorites. The Kings are +185 and the total is 6.5.

Los Angeles Kings (48-25-7-3, 1-0)

The visiting Kings erased a two-goal, third-period deficit en route to a 4-3 overtime victory in Game 1 on Monday. Alex Iafallo scored the winner at the 9:19 mark of the extra period.

Anze Kopitar scored once and finished with a playoff career high four points. Adrian Kempe tallied two goals for the Kings. Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves including a clutch stop on Connor McDavid:

The LA skaters received some good injury news on Tuesday. Injured forward Gabriel Vilardi took part in practice. He missed the final nine regular-season games as well as the series opener.

Edmonton Oilers (50-23-6-4, 0-1)

The biggest surprise in the series opener was that Connor McDavid who led the NHL with 64 goals and 153 points in the regular season, was held off the scoresheet. However as Kings coach Todd McClellan pointed out the Edmonton captain drew two penalties that led to the five-on-three power play the Oilers converted.

While McDavis was unusually quiet, another of the Oilers other big guns, stepped up.  Leon Draisaitl, who had 128 points during the regular season (52 goals and 76 assists) scored twice including the first goal of the game:

Evan Bouchard also found the back of the net for the Oilers while goalie Stuart Skinner stopped 31 shots in his NHL playoff debut.

Deja Vu All Over Again

Last year, the clubs also met in the opening round, and the Kings won Game 1 by the same 4-3 score. In 2022, the Oilers responded from losing Game 1 at home by claiming a pair of lopsided victories, 6-0 and 8-2. They went on to win the series in seven games.

Bob Harvey

