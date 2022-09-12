Edwin Jackson retires from MLB at age 39

Major League Baseball pitcher Edwin Jackson of Neu-Ulm, Germany has retired at the age of 39. The veteran right hander has not pitched in the bigs since 2019, when he shared his time with the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers.

MLB Journeyman

From 2003 to 2019, Jackson played for 14 Major League teams. He was with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Devil Rays (before they were just known as Rays), Detroit Tigers (twice), Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals (twice), Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, Oakland Athletics, and Toronto Blue Jays. The 14 teams happened to be a Major League Baseball record for the most teams a player has played for in his career.

MLB career stats

In 17 Major League seasons, Jackson had a record of 107 wins and 133 losses with an earned run average of 4.74. In 1960 innings and 412 games, he allowed 2094 hits, 1040 earned runs, 249 home runs, 779 walks, and had 1508 strikeouts, and one save with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.47. What is a little interesting is that Jackson led the Major Leagues in losses with 18 while with the Cubs in 2013, and had an awful earned run average of 6.33 with the Cubs in 2014, yet continued to pitch five more Major League seasons from 2015 to 2019.

All-Star Season

Jackson was selected to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game once in his career in 2009. While with the Tigers, he had a record of 13 wins and nine losses with an earned run average of 3.62. In 33 games, Jackson pitched 214 innings and gave up 200 hits, 86 earned runs and 70 walks, to go along with 161 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.26.

World Series Champion

Jackson was on the Cardinals team that won the 2011 World Series. The Cardinals beat the Texas Rangers in seven games. It was a bit of a struggle for Jackson in the postseason despite being a World Series champion 11 years ago. He had an earned run average of 5.60 in 17 2/3 innings pitched.