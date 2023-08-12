Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, recently tweeted that the UFC would not be managing a potential fight between him and Mark Zuckerberg. The tweet was in response to a post by UFC president Dana White, who had jokingly offered to host the fight. Conor McGregor and Jake Paul both reacted to the news on social media.

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

Conor McGregor’s Reaction

Conor McGregor, the former UFC two-division champion, reacted to Elon Musk’s tweet on social media. McGregor tweeted, “Elon Musk is a smart man, but I think he’s underestimating the power of the UFC. If he wants to fight Mark Zuckerberg, he should do it in the Octagon. That’s where the real fights happen”.

Jake Paul’s Reaction

Jake Paul, the YouTube personality turned boxer, also reacted to Elon Musk’s tweet on social media. Paul tweeted, “Elon Musk is the real boss of bosses. Meanwhile Dana White selling Musk Zuck t-shirts. This is how you do it. All to charity. Would be amazing to use some of the proceeds to setup a pension plan for fighters.”

Elon Musk’s tweet that the UFC would not be managing a potential fight between him and Mark Zuckerberg is not surprising, as Musk is not known for his interest in combat sports. However, the tweet has generated a lot of buzz in the MMA and boxing communities, with Conor McGregor and Jake Paul both weighing in on the matter. McGregor and Paul’s comments highlight the ongoing debate over which combat sport is superior, with McGregor advocating for the UFC and Paul advocating for boxing.