Elon Musk Says UFC Won’t Manage Mark Zuckerberg Fight: Conor McGregor and Jake Paul React

Garrett Kerman
Brand Agencies Predict Twitter Name Change To Cost Elon Musk $20 Billion In Value

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, recently tweeted that the UFC would not be managing a potential fight between him and Mark Zuckerberg. The tweet was in response to a post by UFC president Dana White, who had jokingly offered to host the fight. Conor McGregor and Jake Paul both reacted to the news on social media.

Elon Musk tweeted that the UFC would not be managing a potential fight between him and Mark Zuckerberg. The tweet was in response to a post by UFC president Dana White, who had jokingly offered to host the fight. Musk’s tweet read, “Sorry Dana, UFC is not my thing. I don’t even watch UFC. That said, I’m happy to see that people are interested in the fight. Maybe we can get it on pay-per-view someday”

Conor McGregor’s Reaction

Conor McGregor, the former UFC two-division champion, reacted to Elon Musk’s tweet on social media. McGregor tweeted, “Elon Musk is a smart man, but I think he’s underestimating the power of the UFC. If he wants to fight Mark Zuckerberg, he should do it in the Octagon. That’s where the real fights happen”.

Jake Paul’s Reaction

Jake Paul, the YouTube personality turned boxer, also reacted to Elon Musk’s tweet on social media. Paul tweeted, “Elon Musk is the real boss of bosses. Meanwhile Dana White selling Musk Zuck t-shirts. This is how you do it. All to charity. Would be amazing to use some of the proceeds to setup a pension plan for fighters.”

Elon Musk’s tweet that the UFC would not be managing a potential fight between him and Mark Zuckerberg is not surprising, as Musk is not known for his interest in combat sports. However, the tweet has generated a lot of buzz in the MMA and boxing communities, with Conor McGregor and Jake Paul both weighing in on the matter. McGregor and Paul’s comments highlight the ongoing debate over which combat sport is superior, with McGregor advocating for the UFC and Paul advocating for boxing.

MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
