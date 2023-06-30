News

ESPN’s Friday Layoffs Mean Familiar Faces Are No Longer With Network

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
ESPN

It has been predicted for months, and on Friday, the ESPN layoffs of on-air personalities meant familiar faces with longevity at the network are no longer employed.

Whatever the reason for these layoffs, it is sad that all of these people are now without jobs.

Here is a rundown of the people affected.

1. Suzy Kolber

It is hard to fathom that viewers will turn on their televisions this football season and not see Suzy Kolber.

She has been with the network for 27 years and is one of the pioneers of women in sports.

Kolber already has her sights set on a future project “that gives back.”

2. Steve Young

Super Bowl Champion and College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young has been on ESPN in some capacity for over 20 years.

Most recently, he was on Monday Night Countdown.

3. Matt Hasselbeck

ESPN's Friday Layoffs Mean Familiar Faces Are No Longer With Network

Along with Young, another former NFL quarterback, Matt Hasselbeck, has been let go.

He has been with ESPN for seven years.

4. Keyshawn Johnson
5. Max Kellerman


Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson and his co-host Max Kellerman on the morning program Keyshawn, JWill, and Max are no longer with ESPN.

Johnson reportedly will collect the $18 million salary from the five-year deal he signed last year.

Kellerman pulled double duty hosting This Just In.

6. Jeff Van Gundy

NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy has been let go after being with ESPN for 16 years.

7. Jalen Rose

In addition to Van Gundy, Jalen Rose has been laid off also.

He has been with the network since retiring from the NBA in 2007.

20 people were expected to be laid off today; these are the most prominent names on the list.

 

Topics  
News
