It has been predicted for months, and on Friday, the ESPN layoffs of on-air personalities meant familiar faces with longevity at the network are no longer employed.

Whatever the reason for these layoffs, it is sad that all of these people are now without jobs.

Here is a rundown of the people affected.

1. Suzy Kolber

It is hard to fathom that viewers will turn on their televisions this football season and not see Suzy Kolber.

She has been with the network for 27 years and is one of the pioneers of women in sports.

Kolber already has her sights set on a future project “that gives back.”

Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off. Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run. So grateful for a 38 yr career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of. Next step- a project that gives back. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/URitozP0LQ — Suzy Kolber (@SuzyKolber) June 30, 2023

2. Steve Young

Super Bowl Champion and College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young has been on ESPN in some capacity for over 20 years.

Most recently, he was on Monday Night Countdown.

3. Matt Hasselbeck

Along with Young, another former NFL quarterback, Matt Hasselbeck, has been let go.

He has been with ESPN for seven years.

4. Keyshawn Johnson

5. Max Kellerman

BREAKING: ESPN has fired Max Kellerman and Keyshawn Johnson, per @AndrewMarchand of the @nypost. “The news isn’t all bad for Johnson as only a year ago, he signed a five-year deal in the neighborhood of $18 million – and he will be able to collect all of it.” 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/aHWiDz9duj — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 30, 2023



Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson and his co-host Max Kellerman on the morning program Keyshawn, JWill, and Max are no longer with ESPN.

Johnson reportedly will collect the $18 million salary from the five-year deal he signed last year.

Kellerman pulled double duty hosting This Just In.

6. Jeff Van Gundy

NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy has been let go after being with ESPN for 16 years.

Jeff Van Gundy has been laid off by ESPN, a source with knowledge of the decision confirmed to FOS. He was with the network for 16 years. pic.twitter.com/HHr3GZ7GzN — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 30, 2023

7. Jalen Rose

Jalen Rose has been let go by ESPN, @richarddeitsch confirms. More layoffs are expected to be announced. pic.twitter.com/DSla8jZTiA — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 30, 2023

In addition to Van Gundy, Jalen Rose has been laid off also.

He has been with the network since retiring from the NBA in 2007.

20 people were expected to be laid off today; these are the most prominent names on the list.