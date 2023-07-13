News

ESPN’s Mina Kimes And Olympic Gold Medalist Gymnast Shawn Johnson Debut Baby Bumps At ESPY Awards

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Shawn Johnson Nastia Liukin

The 2023 ESPY Awards were held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

These annual awards recognize the best in sports, and with layoffs at ABC’s sister network ESPN, it is an interesting time for an awards show like this.

The current writer’s strike eliminated the possibility of having a host for the ceremony.

Despite all of this, there were some positive moments at the ESPYs.

Two of those were pregnancy announcements made by two women well-known to sports fans, Mina Kimes and Shawn Johnson.

Following the lead of Rihanna at the Super Bowl and Serena Williams at the 2023 MET Gala who let their baby bumps make the announcement, these women took a similar path to sharing their good news.

1. Mina Kimes

37-year-old ESPN analyst Mina Kimes is usually seen from the neck up so it was a complete surprise when she appeared on the red carpet with her plus one.

Judging by the social media reaction, Kimes’s pregnancy was a well-kept secret.

She has been married since 2015 to Nick Sylvester.

This is the couple’s first child.

It is not known when she is due, but based on a comment she made on Twitter, she will be having a baby boy.

2. Shawn Johnson

Olympic gold medalist gymnast Shawn Johnson, 31, also stepped out at the ESPYs with a prominent baby bump.

Johnson is married to Andrew East, and the couple have two children.

They also openly shared their grief over a miscarriage earlier in their marriage, making this news even happier for those who follow them.

The couple is very active on social media so this was a surprise that was revealed just hours before they walked the red carpet.

They do not plan to find out the gender of the baby.

Congratulation to both women.

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To News

News
usatsi_13734140

College Football: Big Ten West Preview, Predictions

Author image Colin Lynch  •  3h
News
NBA: Finals-Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Shares True Feelings on Trade From the Lakers
Author image Mathew Huff  •  21h
News
justintucker
Most Accurate NFL Kickers Ever: Justin Tucker Leads List At 90.5%
Author image jamesboutros  •  11h
News
Tim Cook Apple CEO
Top-10 Highest-Paid CEOs: Apple’s Tim Cook Lands 10th On List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 11 2023
News
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left) and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell
Top-5 Highest-Earning U.S. Sports Leagues in Sponsorship Revenue
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 10 2023
News
Hunter Biden speaks to viewers
White House Cocaine Scandal Odds: Did It Belong To Hunter Biden?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 5 2023
News
Hunter and Joe Biden
Politics Betting Odds Say There’s A 33% Chance White House Cocaine Belonged To Hunter Biden
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top