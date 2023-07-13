The 2023 ESPY Awards were held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

These annual awards recognize the best in sports, and with layoffs at ABC’s sister network ESPN, it is an interesting time for an awards show like this.

The current writer’s strike eliminated the possibility of having a host for the ceremony.

Despite all of this, there were some positive moments at the ESPYs.

Two of those were pregnancy announcements made by two women well-known to sports fans, Mina Kimes and Shawn Johnson.

Following the lead of Rihanna at the Super Bowl and Serena Williams at the 2023 MET Gala who let their baby bumps make the announcement, these women took a similar path to sharing their good news.

1. Mina Kimes

37-year-old ESPN analyst Mina Kimes is usually seen from the neck up so it was a complete surprise when she appeared on the red carpet with her plus one.

At the espys, brought a date 💕 pic.twitter.com/QjlviS27EO — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 12, 2023

Judging by the social media reaction, Kimes’s pregnancy was a well-kept secret.

She has been married since 2015 to Nick Sylvester.

This is the couple’s first child.

It is not known when she is due, but based on a comment she made on Twitter, she will be having a baby boy.

😭 we playing man (it’s a boy!) — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 13, 2023

2. Shawn Johnson

Olympic gold medalist gymnast Shawn Johnson, 31, also stepped out at the ESPYs with a prominent baby bump.

Johnson is married to Andrew East, and the couple have two children.

They also openly shared their grief over a miscarriage earlier in their marriage, making this news even happier for those who follow them.

The couple is very active on social media so this was a surprise that was revealed just hours before they walked the red carpet.

Andrew East and Shawn Johnson East attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/Js61SXsQxp — Celeb Scoop (@celebfashionnnn) July 13, 2023

They do not plan to find out the gender of the baby.

Congratulation to both women.