Eugene Bareman: Robert Whittaker Hasn’t Really Done Anything Since Last Loss to Israel Adesanya

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
2 min read
In a recent interview, Eugene Bareman, coach of Israel Adesanya, made some comments about Robert Whittaker that have been generating a lot of buzz in the MMA community.

Robert Whittaker’s only losses have come against Israel Adesanya

Bareman said that Whittaker “hasn’t really done anything” since his last loss to Adesanya in 2019. He also said that Whittaker “needs to do something special” if he wants to get a rematch with Adesanya.

These comments have been met with mixed reactions from fans and analysts. Some people agree with Bareman, saying that Whittaker hasn’t looked the same since his loss to Adesanya. Others believe that Whittaker is still a top-level fighter and that he deserves a rematch with Adesanya.

It’s important to note that Bareman’s comments were made in the context of a discussion about Whittaker’s upcoming fight with Dricus Du Plessis which looks to be the No. 1 contender fight. Bareman was simply stating that he believes Adesanya is the better fighter and that he doesn’t think Whittaker has done enough to warrant a rematch.

Israel Adesanya has cleaned out the middleweight division

It will be interesting to see how Whittaker responds to Bareman’s comments and if he can get big a win over Du Plessis at UFC 290. If Whittaker can win, he will put himself in a good position to get a rematch with Adesanya.

If he doesn’t get the job done then it’s Dricus Du Plessis’ time to shine in what looks to be a bad-blood matchup between these two. Adesanya has already cleaned out the entire middleweight division that is hard to see anyone being a true contender in the middleweight division at this time.

As of right now, Adesanya is levels above every other middleweight contender and if he becomes victorious again we can see him try his luck one more time at being the double champ by moving on up to the light heavyweight division.

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
