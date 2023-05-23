Ex-UFC middleweight fighter Alessio Di Chirico was arrested in Spain last night, following an alleged assault on a taxi driver. According to local reports, Di Chirico was arrested in the early hours of the morning in the coastal town of Marbella. The taxi driver reportedly told police that Di Chirico had attacked him after an argument about the fare. Di Chirico has not yet commented on the incident.

According to the taxi driver, the Italian fighter asked to sit down in the back of the taxi along with his family, his wife, and two kids. The taxi driver refused because it's against the law to sit in 4 in the back seat. — Al Zullino (@phre) May 23, 2023

Di Chirico, 32, is an Italian professional mixed martial artist who has competed in the UFC middleweight division since 2016. He has a record of 13 wins and 7 losses in his MMA career, with his most recent fight being a knockout loss to Roman Kopylov at UFC Fight Night in September 2022.

This incident is not the first time that a UFC fighter has been involved in legal trouble outside of the octagon. In recent years, several high-profile fighters, including Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, have been arrested or faced legal action for various offenses, ranging from assault to DUI.

This incident also highlights the ongoing issue of athlete behavior outside of competition and the importance of promoting positive behavior and accountability among professional athletes. The UFC and other sports organizations have a responsibility to ensure that their athletes are held to high standards of conduct, both in and out of the arena.