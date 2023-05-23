UFC News and Rumors

Ex-UFC fighter Alessio Di Chirico arrested for assault on taxi driver

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
Ex-UFC middleweight fighter Alessio Di Chirico was arrested in Spain last night, following an alleged assault on a taxi driver. According to local reports, Di Chirico was arrested in the early hours of the morning in the coastal town of Marbella. The taxi driver reportedly told police that Di Chirico had attacked him after an argument about the fare. Di Chirico has not yet commented on the incident.

Di Chirico, 32, is an Italian professional mixed martial artist who has competed in the UFC middleweight division since 2016. He has a record of 13 wins and 7 losses in his MMA career, with his most recent fight being a knockout loss to Roman Kopylov at UFC Fight Night in September 2022.
This incident is not the first time that a UFC fighter has been involved in legal trouble outside of the octagon. In recent years, several high-profile fighters, including Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, have been arrested or faced legal action for various offenses, ranging from assault to DUI.
This incident also highlights the ongoing issue of athlete behavior outside of competition and the importance of promoting positive behavior and accountability among professional athletes. The UFC and other sports organizations have a responsibility to ensure that their athletes are held to high standards of conduct, both in and out of the arena.
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
