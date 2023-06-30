News

Fans Prepare For Jim Rome’s 29th Smack-Off Competition On June 30

Wendi Oliveros
Jim Rome is Second Highest Paid Sports Broadcasters In 2023

Fans of the Jim Rome show know that June 30 is an important day.

It marks the 29th year of Rome’s annual Smack-Off Competition.

Started in 1995 when Rome was hosting a local radio show, it is the one day of the year that Rome does not schedule guests.

Instead, he invites callers to participate in a competition for the best caller and crowns the best one as the Smack-Off champion.

The invitations are issued a week in advance so everyone can get ready.

This was reality-based programming long before American Idol hit the airwaves.

Jim Harbaugh was a participant when he was playing for the Indianapolis Colts; he did not win.

It has served as a career-boosting move for future sports radio personalities.

JT The Brick and Sean Pendergast (a five-time winner) used their name recognition and successes in the competition to launch careers.

Chael Sonnen, a former UFC athlete, and current ESPN analyst, is also a former winner.

It is practically a national holiday for Rome’s fans, and many tweeted to let him know how they are preparing.

Rome could not be happier and more grateful to his fans for being tuned in for this annual event.

Fans Take To Social Media To Show Preparations

It appears food and drink (and a day off work) are the best way to prepare for Smackoff.

Even bars and restaurants set up shop in a special way for Smack-Off Day.


Clemson University is also preparing.


The event kicks off at 12:00 PM EDT and 9:00 AM PDT.

Enjoy Smack-Off Day one and all!

 

News
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
