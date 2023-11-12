In case you missed it, Washington’s Alphonozo Tuputala almost had a Pick 6 in the game against Utah.

Except it was not a Pick 6 because he dropped the ball on the one-yard line and started celebrating.

Check it out.

Alphonzo Tuputala had the pick-six but dropped the ball at the 1-yd line 😮 Tough. pic.twitter.com/UgKGWQdDVF — ESPN (@espn) November 11, 2023

This two-play sequence is DRUNK. Washington’s Alphonzo Tuputala picks off Bryson Barnes. He takes it back 75 yards and drops the football on the 1-yd line. Utah recovers. On the very next play, the Huskies get a safety. College football is the beautiful game. pic.twitter.com/F5t2oHygeM — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) November 11, 2023

As expected, fans had reactions to this series of events.

Former NFL player Sean Salisbury said:

“Can you be more selfish and ignorant than dropping the ball on the the two yard line to celebrate before you get into the end zone. Get you a#$ into the end zone before the stupidity. Utah Vs Washington”

One of his Twitter followers, Dave Varnell, added the following observation.

“And 2 teammates run past the ball in the field of play to get in on the celebration.”

Jason Benetti was all over this being a fumble while Washington celebrated a (not) touchdown. pic.twitter.com/5PxOqHDA9K — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 11, 2023

Matthew adds:

“It blows my mind every single time I see this happen. I don’t get why you’d drop the ball there. and there are two teammates right behind him seeing the whole thing and not one of them thought “oh, that didn’t look right?”

It is not the first time and probably won’t be the last time this happens.

A similar play occurred in 2014 with Utah with Kaelin Clay.

And DeSean Jackson has also been known for this behavior, something that many Twitter followers noted.

It is crazy how when plays like this happen, they trigger memories from decades ago of similar plays.

It is a safe bet that these players do not want to be remembered for these mishaps but for more positive plays.