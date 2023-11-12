NCAAF

Fans React To Washington’s Alphonzo Tuputala’s Failed Pick 6 Against Utah

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Alphonzo Tuputala

In case you missed it, Washington’s Alphonozo Tuputala almost had a Pick 6 in the game against Utah.

Except it was not a Pick 6 because he dropped the ball on the one-yard line and started celebrating.

Check it out.

As expected, fans had reactions to this series of events.

Former NFL player Sean Salisbury said:

“Can you be more selfish and ignorant than dropping the ball on the the two yard line to celebrate before you get into the end zone. Get you a#$ into the end zone before the stupidity. Utah Vs Washington”

One of his Twitter followers, Dave Varnell, added the following observation.

“And 2 teammates run past the ball in the field of play to get in on the celebration.”

Matthew adds:

“It blows my mind every single time I see this happen. I don’t get why you’d drop the ball there. and there are two teammates right behind him seeing the whole thing and not one of them thought “oh, that didn’t look right?”

It is not the first time and probably won’t be the last time this happens.

A similar play occurred in 2014 with Utah with Kaelin Clay.

And DeSean Jackson has also been known for this behavior, something that many Twitter followers noted.

It is crazy how when plays like this happen, they trigger memories from decades ago of similar plays.

It is a safe bet that these players do not want to be remembered for these mishaps but for more positive plays.

Topics  
College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
Sherrone Moore

Acting Michigan HC Sherrone Moore Breaks Down In Tears After Win Over Penn State

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NCAAF
Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh’s Next Contract Will Make Him The Highest-Paid Coach In The Big Ten
What are the top four NCAA College Football Games on November 11?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  8h
NCAAF
r1251329_1296x729_16-9
Report: Lt. Gen Richard Clark Selected of Next Head of College Football Playoffs
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Nov 10 2023
NCAAF
OU-OklaState 110323 FTR
Second Edition Of College Football Playoff Rankings Remain Unchanged
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Nov 8 2023
NCAAF
ncaa-to-test-in-helmet-comms-i-dont-hate-this-honestly-v0-_1LoCpiAR0zFbYvD5LDkqqPhdiYOM7H6kkuXQenws_4
What Took So Long For NCAA To Approve Helmet Communications In College Football?
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Nov 8 2023
NCAAF
Colorado Football Instagram Followers Have Jumped By 1724% Since Deion Sanders Hired
Dan Patrick Asks Deion Sanders A Question He Did Not Know How To Answer
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 7 2023
NCAAF
aef65d3a-e1ce-44d4-9a35-696f7ca7effb-large16x9_GettyImages1699638170
Kirk Ferentz Is Finally Removing Son Brian As Offensive Coordinator At Iowa
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Oct 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top