Over the last few years, more and more Tight Ends are becoming valuable in Fantasy Football.

Before, there would be 2-3 Tight Ends to draft; if you don’t get them, you would wait.

There are about 6-7 Tight Ends to take earlier in the draft, with the NFL moving to a more passing league.

Below, we will rank and discuss the top 10 fantasy TEs and offer sleeper options at the TE position for your 2023 Fantasy Football draft.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Tight Ends

Gone are the days when there were few Tight Ends to take in Fantasy Football.

The position offers quite a bit of selection, whether you want a TE earlier or wait.

Here is the top 10 Fantasy Football TE list.

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce is the unquestioned number one TE in Fantasy Football.

He led all TEs in receptions, targets, receiving yards, and receiving TDs last year.

Playing with Mahomes with Andy Reid calling the plays, Kelce is unstoppable.

Kelce ranked third in receptions, eighth in receiving yards, and second in receiving TDs last year among all players in the league.

He has had 92 or more receptions and more than 1,100 receiving yards in five straight seasons.

Kelce is the top TE in the NFL and is the only TE you should draft in the first two rounds.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Mark Andrews had a superb 2021 season, recording 107 receptions, 1,361 receiving yards, and nine receiving TDs.

Last season was not as good but he still posted good numbers.

Andrews had 73 receptions, 847 receiving yards, and five receiving TDs in 15 games.

The Ravens are hoping Lamar Jackson can stay healthy all season, which would benefit Andrews.

Baltimore added offensive weapons but Andrews will still be Jackson’s top target.

Andrews was second in red-zone targets last season among TEs.

Expect Andrews to have a better 2023 season and have closer numbers to his 2021 campaign.

3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

T.J. Hockenson played seven games with the Detroit Lions last year before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he played in 10 games.

With Detroit, Hockenson had 26 receptions, 395 receiving yards, and three receiving TDs in seven games.

With Minnesota, he had 60 receptions, 519 receiving yards, and three receiving TDs.

Hockenson ranked second in receptions, targets, and receiving yards, and tied for fourth in receiving TDs among all TEs last year.

He will once again be a major part of Minnesota’s offense, as the number two option in the passing game behind Justin Jefferson.

Hockenson is coming off the best season of his career and he will have a better year in 2023, playing all 17 games with Minnesota.

4. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle is coming off a very good season, which saw him score more TDs than he has in any season.

Kittle had 11 receiving TDs, trailing only Travis Kelce in that category among TEs last year.

He had 86 targets, 60 receptions, and 765 receiving yards to go along with his 11 TDs.

Kittle had great chemistry with Brock Purdy, who is going to be the starter once again.

Seven of Kittle’s 11 TDs came in the final four games of the regular season.

Kittle scored two TDs in three of the final four games of the season.

Poised for another big season in a good 49ers offense, Kittle is a great TE option in Fantasy Football.

5. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Goedert is coming off a very good season.

It would have been his best season of his career but he got injured and missed five games.

He still managed 55 receptions, 702 receiving yards, and three receiving TDs.

Goedert would have reached about 1,000 receiving yards if he played all 17 games at the pace he was on.

If he played all season, chances are he would have been the second-highest-scoring TE in Fantasy Football behind Travis Kelce.

While he may be third in the pecking order for targets, behind AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, Goedert still produces elite numbers.

Goedert will have approximately 1,000 receiving yards if he can stay healthy and he should be drafted in rounds 4-6 in your draft.

6. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts had his season cut short and he only managed to play in 10 games in 2022.

He had an impressive rookie season in 2021, recording 68 receptions and 1,026 receiving yards.

Pitts and Drake London are the top choices in the passing game for the Falcons.

Atlanta will be a more run-attack offense with Desmond Ridder under center and the Falcons drafted RB Bijan Robinson in round one of the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, Pitts will still be first or second in targets on the team and will try to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards again.

Similar to Kittle and Goedert, take Pitts in rounds 4-6 and he will be a productive TE.

7. Darren Waller, New York Giants

Darren Waller has played 11 games or less in two straight years.

He is now on the New York Giants after spending his career with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Giants have no real WR threat, which means Waller will be the focal point of their passing attack.

New York’s offense runs through Saquon Barkley but Waller will have a major role with the offense.

Waller’s two best seasons came in 2019 and 2020, in which he had over 1,100 receiving yards in both years.

While he may not reach that total with the Giants this season, Waller will have 800-900 receiving yards and lead the Giants in receptions.

Waller makes for a good Fantasy Football TE and he hopes to stay healthy this season.

8. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

David Njoku is coming off his best season since his second year in the NFL.

He had 56 receptions, 628 receiving yards, and four receiving TDs.

Deshaun Watson is expected to be much better this season, which benefits Njoku.

Last season, Njoku ranked eighth in receptions, 11th in targets, and eighth in receiving yards among TEs last year.

Njoku will rank higher in 2023 as Cleveland’s passing game will be much improved.

Njoku is a TE with upside to select later in your Fantasy Football draft.

9. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

Evan Engram is coming off his best season yet.

He had 73 receptions, 766 receiving yards, and four receiving TDs.

In his first season with the Jags, he was heavily involved in the passing game as one of Trevor Lawrence’s top options.

Calvin Ridley will become Lawrence’s top option but Engram will still see his fair share of targets.

He was fourth in receptions, tied for fifth in targets, and fourth in receiving yards among TEs last season.

Engram is a good TE to target later in the draft that will give you top-10 production.

10. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pat Freiermuth has caught 60 or more passes in each of his first two seasons in the NFL.

He had three or more receptions in 12 of 16 games played last season.

Freiermuth is a solid PPR TE who has a chance to have his best season yet in 2023.

Kenny Pickett is entering his second year in the league under center for the Steelers.

Pickett has impressed in preseason and if the offense can improve, Freiermuth’s offensive stats will improve.

Over 70 receptions and over 750 receiving yards are very possible for Freiermuth in 2023.

He had seven receiving TDs in 2021 but just two last year.

Expect his TD total to go back up to about seven in 2023.

He was sixth in receptions, tied for fifth in targets, and sixth in receiving yards among TEs last season.

Freiermuth is more valuable in PPR scoring, as he gets a lot of receptions and targets and he is a good TE to take later in drafts.

Top Sleeper Fantasy Football Tight Ends

If you choose to wait for a TE, there are still some good options outside of the top 10 that could end up being solid options.

Landing a sleeper TE can be very beneficial for your team.

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

For some reason, Tyler Higbee continues to be overlooked in Fantasy Football, despite solid production at the position.

In 2021, Higbee had 61 receptions, 560 receiving yards, and five receiving TDs.

Last season, Matthew Stafford only played in nine games but Higbee still recorded 72 receptions, 620 receiving yards, and three receiving TDs.

Higbee saw an increased volume in targets with Kupp missing significant time last season.

Kupp is back but so is Stafford, so the offense will be better this season.

The Rams do not have a true number 2 WR, so Higbee could be second in command for targets behind Kupp.

If you want to wait for a TE, Higbee is a good target late in drafts and will give you good production.

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

Cole Kmet had a modest third year in the NFL last year.

He had 50 receptions, 544 receiving yards, and seven receiving TDs.

What is intriguing about Kmet is he and Justin Fields connected more later in the season last year.

Kmet saw five or more targets in seven of the final nine games last season.

Kmet’s seven receiving TDs were tied for third among TEs last year.

Chicago added DJ Moore, who will garner attention from opposing defenses, which could benefit Kmet.

Fields is expected to take a big step forward this season, which will help Kmet.

Kmet offers upside as he and Fields continue to improve.

Kmet is a good target late in drafts and offers upside.