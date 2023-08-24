With the NFL moving towards a passing league, the Wide Receiver position has become the most valuable in Fantasy Football.

Receivers are putting up gaudy numbers and having a true WR1 is now a must in FF.

Below, we will rank and discuss the top 10 fantasy WRs and offer sleeper options at the WR position for your 2023 Fantasy Football draft.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers

It is mandatory to take a wideout in round 1 or 2 in your draft to have at least one stud at the position.

Depending on your scoring settings, if it is PPR or not, some WRs will be more valuable than others in PPR.

Here is the top 10 Fantasy Football WR list.

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson is the unquestioned top WR in Fantasy Football.

He will go number 1 overall in most PPR leagues.

Jefferson led the NFL last year with 128 receptions and 1,809 receiving yards.

He had 100+ receiving yards in 10 of 17 games last season.

The only blemish was he had 8 receiving TDs but that is an outlier and he will have double-digit TDs in 2023.

Jefferson will once again be the focal point of a good Minnesota offense and he has solidified himself as the best WR in the NFL.

2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Cooper Kupp’s season was cut short last season but in the games he played, he was extremely productive.

He played in a total of nine games and had 75 receptions, 812 receiving yards, and six receiving TDs.

In 2021, Kupp led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TDs.

When Kupp is healthy, he is one of the most productive WRs.

In PPR leagues, Kupp will go early in round one, likely second after Justin Jefferson.

If Kupp and Matthew Stafford can stay healthy, expect Kupp to have over 100 receptions, over 1,300 receiving yards, and double-digit TDs.

3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill had a monster season with the Dolphins last year.

He was second in the league in receptions (119) and second in the NFL in receiving yards (1,710).

Hill did that with Tua missing a bunch of games.

Had Tua remained healthy all season, Hill may have led the league in receptions and receiving yards.

If Tua can stay under center all season, Hill has a great chance of achieving a 2,000 receiving-yard season.

Hill will go in the first round and in PPR leagues, he should go top 5-7.

4. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase played in 12 games last season but he still managed to have 87 receptions, 1,046 receiving yards, and nine receiving TDs.

While Chase is listed fourth, you can not go wrong between him, Kupp, or Hill.

Chase has the best QB of the three wideouts but Burrow may not be fully healthy when the season starts.

In his rookie season, Chase had 81 receptions, 1,455 receiving yards, and 13 receiving TDs in 2021.

Expect Chase to put up better numbers than his rookie campaign if he and Burrow can remain healthy.

Take Chase in round 1 of your Fantasy Football draft and he will reward you with a monster season.

5. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Davante Adams had an excellent first season with the Raiders last year.

He ranked eighth in receptions (100), third in receiving yards (1,516), and first in receiving TDs (14) in the league last year.

This season, he will be catching passes from Jimmy Garoppolo instead of Derek Carr.

His production should be relatively the same as last year, especially with Darren Waller gone.

Adams is the model of consistency at the position and remains an elite Fantasy Football wideout.

6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs has been a monster since joining the Buffalo Bills.

With Buffalo, Diggs has three straight seasons of recording over 100 receptions and over 1,200 receiving yards.

He has back-to-back double-digit TD seasons.

Diggs had seven games last season of having over 100 receiving yards in a game.

He ranked fourth in receptions (108) and fifth in receiving yards (1,429) in the league last year.

Diggs has terrific chemistry with Josh Allen and will once again have a stellar season.

Take Diggs at the end of round one or early round two in your Fantasy Football draft.

7. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

It feels like in Fantasy Football, CeeDee Lamb seems to be overlooked.

He ranked tied for fifth in receptions (107) and sixth in receiving yards (1,359) last season.

Lamb had five games of having over 100 receiving yards and that is with Dak Prescott missing a few games.

Dallas acquired Brandin Cooks, which will help take some coverage away from Lamb and give him more 1 on 1 opportunity.

The Cowboys have a very good offense and Lamb is the focal point of the pass attack.

Lamb is entering just his fourth season in the NFL and he has gotten better each year.

Take Lamb in early round two in your Fantasy Football draft and he will once again have a big season.

8. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

In his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles, A.J. Brown had a monster year last season.

He had 88 receptions, 1,496 receiving yards, and 11 receiving TDs.

The Eagles have a dynamic QB/WR combination with Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown.

Brown ranked fourth in receiving yards and tied for third in receiving TDs last year.

Philadelphia will once again have a top offense, led by Hurts and Brown.

Take Brown in the early second round and he will once again be elite.

9. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Garrett Wilson was incredible in his rookie season, despite awful quarterback play from Zach Wilson and Mike White.

The Jets had one of the worst QB situations last year but that didn’t stop Wilson from winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Wilson had 83 receptions, 1,103 receiving yards, and four receiving TDs.

If you have been living under a rock and haven’t heard, the Jets have a new signal caller, his name is Aaron Rodgers.

The future first-ballot HOF QB will be a significant upgrade for the offense and Wilson will benefit the most.

With Rodgers, Wilson’s TD total will more than double, he will have over 90 receptions, and over 1,300 receiving yards.

Those totals seem fairly cautious and Wilson could perform much better than that.

Wilson is extremely talented and has a chance to be a top 3-5 Fantasy Football WR this season.

10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown is a PPR machine.

He recorded 90 catches, 912 receiving yards, and five receiving TDs in his rookie season in 2021.

Last season, St. Brown had 106 receptions, 1,161 receiving yards, and six receiving TDs.

He ranked sixth in receptions and 11th in receiving yards last year.

St. Brown recorded seven or more catches in nine of 16 games last season.

Jameson Williams is suspended for the first six games of the season.

St. Brown will see even more targets in his absence.

Even when Williams returns, St. Brown will still see a ton of targets.

If your league is not PPR, St. Brown is not as valuable.

However, in PPR leagues, St. Brown is one of the top WRs and should be drafted in the first 2-3 rounds.

Top Sleeper Fantasy Football Wide Receivers

You will need at least one stud WR and another solid WR but there are a lot of sleeper WRs you can have as your WR3/flex.

Sleepers win leagues and hitting on a sleeper WR is a huge advantage.

Here are some sleeper wideouts that are not discussed below but are still good options:

George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs

Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs

Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota’s first-round draft selection should pair nicely alongside Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson.

While Addison may be listed behind K.J. Osborn on the team’s depth chart, Addison will finish with more receptions and yards.

The Vikings had an excellent offense last year and Justin Jefferson demands all the attention.

With teams doubling or even tripling Jefferson, Addison will be able to take advantage.

It could take a few weeks for Addison to gain Kirk Cousins’ trust but he will solidify himself as the team’s number two wideout in no time.

Addison is capable of beating the defense over the top and creating big plays.

The rookie wideout is primed for a big rookie campaign and is a great sleeper option.

Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns

Elijah Moore spent his first two seasons with the New York Jets and was much better in his rookie season than last year.

It was not his fault as the Jets had one of the worst QB situations in the NFL last year.

Moore is now on the Cleveland Browns and has looked excellent in camp.

CBS Sports NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala was on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show and she predicts Moore will wind up being Cleveland’s number one WR and lead the team in receiving yards.

Elijah Moore is WR 1 for the #Browns @AKinkhabwala believes this can be a huge year for Elijah Moore

A lot of Moore’s production will depend on Deshaun Watson returning to 2020 form.

Watson will be better than he was last season and Cleveland has a sneaky good offense.

Moore is a great sleeper WR who can end up being Cleveland’s number 1 wideout.