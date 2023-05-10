Horse Racing

Five fascinating facts about 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage

Jeremy Freeborn
The 2023 Kentucky Derby is now in the books, with Mage at 15-1 coming out on top. Not many people had Mage being victorious, but those who had, came away with a strong payday. For the record, I chose Angel of Empire to come out on top. I contacted my bookie 10 minutes before the race was set to begin. Angel of Empire began the day as an underdog, but with an undisclosed injury to Forte which forced the horse to withdraw, many preferred Angel of Empire over Tapit Trice.

1) Favourite for the Preakness

At +175, Mage is now the overwhelming favourite to win the second leg of the Triple Crown on May 20. First Mission has the second best odds at +225.

2) Scheduled to compete

After Mage won, many believed that this horse would compete at Pimlico, but it was never a slam dunk until the betting odds came out and the field was announced. Remember, a year ago after Rich Strike won at Churchill Downs as an 80-1 underdog, the horse missed the Preakness, and then was sixth at the Belmont.

3) Won during a controversial week for horse racing

Mage won despite the fact that horse racing was not in a positive light during the horse racing world leading up to the Kentucky Derby. Seven horses died at Churchill Downs during Kentucky Derby week, and two horses actually died (Chloe’s Dream and Freezing Point) during the undercard races on the same day that the Kentucky Derby took place.

4) Win at the Maiden Special Weight

Prior to winning the Kentucky Derby, Mage was victorious only once. That came at the Maiden Special Weight at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida on January 28. Mage was victorious that day by seven furlongs.

5) Excellent finish

It may not have been the start that Mage would have liked at Churchill Downs. After the first mile, Mage was only in sixth spot. He then an impressive pass over Two Phil’s to get on top, and then held off another Two Phil’s attempt to get into the winner’s circle.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
