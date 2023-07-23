The 2023 World Aquatics Championships are taking place in Fukuoka, Japan. Here are five notable storylines from the week that was.

5) China leads the overall medal standings with 25.

China leads the overall medal standings with 25. Of the 25 medals, 19 medals have come in diving, five have come in artistic swimming, and one medal came in swimming. In diving, Chinese athletes came away with multiple gold medals. They were Yuxi Chen and Yiwen Chen on the women’s side, and Zongyuan Wang on the men’s side. Meanwhile, Hao Chang, Yu Feng, Ciyue Wang, Binxuan Xiang, Yanning Xiao and Yayi Zhang won multiple gold medals in acrobatic free routine and free routine in artistic swimming.

4) Quarterfinals set at World Water Polo Championships.

On the women’s side, Italy will play the United States, Canada will play the Netherlands, Greece will play Australia, and Hungary plays Spain. On the men’s side, Greece faces Montenegro, Italy plays Serbia, Spain plays France and United States plays Hungary.

3) Debut of Solo Men Artistic Swimming

Spain won two gold medals in solo men artistic swimming. Fernando Diaz del Rio won the gold medal in the solo technical routine, and Dennis Gonzalez won the gold medal in the solo free routine. This is the first time that there have been men’s solo events in artistic swimming in the history of the World Artistic Swimming Championships.

2) Three world records in swimming on Sunday.

The swimming competition commenced on Sunday, and three world records were set. The world records occurred in the men’s 400 metre individual medley (Leon Marchand of France with a time of 4:02.50), in the women’s 400 metre freestyle swimming (Ariarne Titmus of Australia with a time of 3:55.38), and in the women’s 4×100 metre freestyle relay by Team Australia (Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Meg Harris and Emma McKeon with a time of 3:27.96).

1) China did not win every gold medal in diving.

Heading into the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, it was highly expected that China would win all 13 gold medals in the diving events. However, that was not the case. In the men’s 10 metre platform, the surprising gold medalist was Australian Cassiel Rousseau, who had a score of 520.85 points.